WWE SmackDown before Royal Rumble Preview: Roman Reigns destroys Kevin Owens, top Superstar becomes favourite to win at the PPV? (Jan 29th, 2021)

We are set for the WWE SmackDown’s go-home show before Royal Rumble 2021. So far, only one title bout from the Blue brand, i.e. the Universal Championship match has been confirmed for the upcoming pay-per-view. That said, a lot can change on SmackDown tonight including the rise of top Royal Rumble favorites.

In this article, we will take a look at some of the things that can unfold on WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens’ brawl on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns will be desperate to make a statement.

Roman Reigns’ heel turn and current run on WWE SmackDown is arguably the best thing in the pro wrestling business at the moment. He has nailed the role of an arrogant villain on the Blue brand and has been nothing short of brilliant in his feud with Kevin Owens. They are both set to lock horns at Royal Rumble on Sunday with the Universal Championship on the line.

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Reigns addressed the WWE Universe and talked about how he is carrying the company on his back. While The Tribal Chief continued ridiculing several big names backstage, Adam Pearce walked out and asked the Universal Champion to stop. An agitated Reigns then started insulting Pearce, and the latter was not happy about it.

The fact that Paul Heyman was laughing all along irked Pearce even more. The latter ended up challenging Heyman to a match. Reigns denied helping his advisor, and Heyman thought he would have to deal with this altercation on WWE SmackDown all by himself. However, they both had other plans in store. While making his way to the ring, Heyman pretended to be ‘injured’, and Reigns walked out as a replacement.

He then went on to manhandle Adam Pearce on WWE SmackDown before Kevin Owens walked out. The latter would then lay a brutal attack on the champion before putting him through the announce table. Owens made a huge statement ahead of the pay-per-view and Reigns will look to do the same on the go-home show before Royal Rumble.

This could be the final match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens for a while now. Thus, the creative would want to book a segment that will make their impending match a must-watch battle. Reigns will look to brutally attack Owens on WWE SmackDown tonight to show his challenger what is in store for him.