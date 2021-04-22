WWE SmackDown - 5 possible surprises- The Shield reunites with a new member, Major debut, Female superstar renamed again 

WWE SmackDown may not feature a single one of the surprises mentioned in this list. That said, the post-WrestleMania episode of WWE SmackDown did not draw a major number and hence, surprises are necessary.

It does seem like the company is going to phone it in until WrestleMania Backlash comes around, which just seems like it'll continue the existing feuds we see on TV. A few jolts are necessary, a twist, a turn or two, to remind the audience that anything can happen on WWE SmackDown.

So, here are five surprises that could happen this week. Feel free to share your thoughts and views in the comments below and let us know what you'd like to see on this week's show!

#5 Seth Rollins forms a pact with WWE SmackDown stars Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

BE BLESSED that you exist in a MOMENT where YOU GET US BOTH!



2 🐐s ARE BETTER THAN ONE!! https://t.co/p8pgOLfbJW — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 21, 2021

From the social media post that Seth Rollins recently made (as can be seen above), it does seem like he and Roman Reigns may be cordial. One may go so far as to say that they have been presented as friends! Could this be a prelude to a brand new version of The Shield being formed on WWE SmackDown this week?

8 years ago today.



The Shield delivered this unforgettable backstage promo on #SmackDown.

🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/Gy7wKdgCK6 — Eddie | fan account (@_Rollins_Utd) April 19, 2021

Well, let's just say that it may be a little difficult to get Dean Ambrose to fill in the third spot, for obvious reasons. The easiest solution to the problem could come in the form of Jey Uso, who would be a fantastic third member for the heel trio in its current avatar.

All of them have a mutual foe in the form of Cesaro, as Seth Rollins has made it clear that he's not done with the Swiss Cyborg yet, through his actions on WWE SmackDown last week. Would you like to see this version of The Shield?

1 / 5 NEXT