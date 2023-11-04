WWE SmackDown star to exact revenge on Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel? Exploring potential scenario

An absent WWE SmackDown star could return to exact his revenge on Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

Last month at WWE Fastlane, John Cena and LA Knight teamed up to battle The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. Cena and Knight picked up an impressive victory at the premium live event last month, and the two stars posed together in the ring after the match. LA Knight has turned the momentum from that match into a title shot against Roman Reigns tomorrow night at Crown Jewel.

However, LA Knight was originally not supposed to be John Cena's partner at Fastlane, it was scheduled to be former WWE Champion AJ Styles. The Bloodline unleashed a brutal attack on Styles on the September 22 episode of SmackDown and he has not been seen since.

AJ Styles could have been plotting his revenge for the past month and is now ready to strike. Roman Reigns is seemingly very confident heading into his match against LA Knight and will likely have The Bloodline at the event for backup if anything goes wrong. AJ Styles could make his triumphant return during the main event of Crown Jewel, and cause a distraction for The Tribal Chief. It could lead to Knight picking up the shocking victory, or perhaps a rivalry between Styles and Reigns following the premium live event.

Bill Apter believes young WWE star could align with Roman Reigns

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently suggested that former NXT Champion Bron Breakker align with The Tribal Chief when he arrives on the main roster.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Apter suggested that Bron Breakker become a part of Paul Heyman's stable, but he kept separate from The Bloodline. Paul Heyman was recently ringside for Bron Breakker's loss to Carmelo Hayes on the October 10 episode of NXT.

"Bron Breakker maybe could become trouble for Roman Reigns. So instead of having him as an opponent for Roman Reigns, maybe he becomes a part of the Paul Heyman stable. Not The Bloodline, but keep your enemies close to you," Bill Apter said. [24:54 - 25:12]

Reigns has been dominant as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion but The Bloodline is not as strong as it used to be. It will be interesting to see how Styles gets his revenge on the group when he returns to action.

