During the 2020 Draft, WWE SmackDown picked a bunch of Superstars from the Red brand and retained some of their top stars at the same time.

Since the Blue brand's airtime is an hour shorter than Monday Night RAW, SmackDown consists of fewer Superstars to accommodate their weekly programming.

The 30-39 age range remains the most populated category for the current generation of WWE, which is why the 30s criteria will be further divided into sub-categories in this list. Also, keep in mind that some inactive stars are still listed under SmackDown, which is why they will be included here regardless of their current status with WWE.

Free agents like Andrade and Mickie James who remained undrafted won't be included in this list, although both of them might reportedly end up on the Red brand once they return.

Here are the ages of every WWE Superstar on SmackDown after the 2020 Draft.

#5: WWE SmackDown Superstars in their 20s

Coincidentally, both RAW and SmackDown have the same amount of Superstars (six) belonging to the 20-29 age range.

Dominik Mysterio is not just the youngest Superstar on SmackDown, but he is the overall youngest Superstar in WWE's main roster today.

Women's tag team stars Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott belong in the same age range, while Riott is the older one out of the two. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Sasha Banks, is the youngest member of The Four Horsewomen and the only one out of that group who is still in her 20s.

Former Mr. Money in the Bank, Otis, is also one of the youngest Superstars on the Blue brand in 2020.

Zelina Vega is the oldest current SmackDown Superstar in the 20-29 age range, who is slated to turn 30 years old in December.

Dominik Mysterio - 23

Liv Morgan - 26

Otis - 28

Sasha Banks - 28

Ruby Riott - 29

Zelina Vega - 29