3 WWE Superstars who deserve to be Intercontinental Champion in 2021

In 1979, the WWE Intercontinental Championship was created. WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson became the inaugural Champion.

From that point, fans would witness a plethora of Intercontinental Championship matches involving notable names, such as Bret Hart, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Daniel Bryan, and The Miz.

Throughout the Attitude Era, the WWE Intercontinental Championship was featured extensively in the mid-card and the main event. In 1998, Triple and The Rock battled in a Ladder Match over the Championship.

However, since 2010, the WWE Intercontinental Championship has been featured in lesser scenarios. Notwithstanding, there have been great Intercontinental title matches in the modern era, such as Seth Rollins and The Miz's bout at Backlash 2018. Ultimately, the title has formed the backbone of WWE storylines throughout history.

Big E is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion and he has been exciting to watch. At Royal Rumble 2021, Big E reunited with fellow New Day members, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. However, he was unsuccessful in securing a victory in the Men's Royal Rumble. Despite that, Big E could truly shine in 2021.

Let's take a look at three WWE Superstars who deserve to be Intercontinental Champion in 2021.

#3 Former WWE United States Champion King Corbin (Baron Corbin)

Will Baron Corbin become the WWE Intercontinental Champion?

Baron Corbin found initial success by becoming a two-time Golden Gloves regional amateur boxing Champion, before joining WWE in 2012. Being a member of the NXT brand, Corbin honed his skills and crafted his character. His time in NXT yielded excellent matches with Rhyno and Sami Zayn. However, Corbin looked set to debut on the main roster.

In 2016, Corbin debuted at Wrestlemania 32 and would participate in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He last eliminated Kane to successfully win the trophy. However, his future would shine brighter. In subsequent years, Corbin would work as a General Manager and do some excellent work as a heel.

In recent years, Corbin has won the King of the Ring tournament and been involved in exciting feuds. However, it is hard to believe Corbin has only won the WWE United States Championship once.

Therefore, 2021 could be the perfect year for Baron Corbin to flourish on the roster.

Oooooooo I can hit pads too! And mines not in fast forward. https://t.co/CdWwN1oi10 pic.twitter.com/NH4ouznfjp — THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) January 20, 2021

With his excellent attitude as a heel, Corbin seems like the perfect candidate to hold the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown.

#2 Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Murphy

Buddy Murphy performed well as the WWE Cruiserweight Champion

In 2018, Murphy would appear in a Cruiserweight Championship tournament, leading to a short tenure on 205 Live.

By 2019, Murphy would excite his fans in a feud with Aleister Black. In subsequent months, Murphy aligned himself with Seth Rollins on the RAW brand. He would become a WWE RAW Tag Team Champion with Rollins.

Murphy is underrated in many ways. He has excellent promo skills and is likable. Moreover, his in-ring style is fast-paced but intense.

Now is the perfect time for Murphy to gain the Intercontinental title, and truly highlight his skills in the ring. Murphy would be exciting with the Championship and could bolster the mid-card on SmackDown.

#1 Former five-time WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro

Cesaro recently picked up some notable wins on SmackDown

Debuting in professional wrestling back in 2000, Cesaro has amassed success in several key promotions — Chikara, Ring of Honor, and Combat Zone Wrestling, among others. He would find success in tag team wrestling, notably alongside Chris Hero (Kassius Ohno). The duo held tag team championships in a plethora of promotions.

In 2011, Cesaro joined WWE and worked in their developmental territory until 2012.

In 2012, Cesaro would join the Smackdown brand and win the WWE United States Championship within a few months. Progressing into 2014, Cesaro aligned himself with Zeb Colter and Jack Swagger, leading to excellent matches with several opponents.

After numerous singles and tag team feuds, Cesaro would team with Sheamus. Known collectively as The Bar, the duo earned five Tag Team Championships and was highly successful. Also, Cesaro found further tag team success with Shinsuke Nakamura.

In 2021, Cesaro has earned some well-deserved momentum as a singles star on SmackDown. With his unique strength and awe-inspiring in-ring ability, Cesaro deserves a shot at the WWE Intercontinental Championship.