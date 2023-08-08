WWE sowing seeds for 39-year-old star to turn on Rey Mysterio? Exploring future of the WWE legend

Rey Mysterio is arguably the greatest luchador in the history of pro wrestling, and he aspires to elevate the upcoming generation of masked superstars in WWE. He is currently involved with NXT superstar Dragon Lee in his storyline with Dominik Mysterio. However, things might take an unexpected turn in the upcoming weeks for the legendary luchador.

WWE is likely sowing seeds for Santos Escobar to turn on Rey Mysterio when no one expects it to happen. Escobar is a part of the Latino World Order (LWO), a faction that Mysterio has re-formed and rejuvenated after years. Since the formation of the faction, the members have achieved tremendous success.

However, the legendary luchador has been quite inclined towards the NXT luchadors lately, which might propel Santos Escobar to kick him out of the faction. One of the other reasons is that Escobar might have always hoped to become the leader of LWO, which could never come true with Rey Mysterio being part of it.

According to rumors, WWE has pitched the idea of Latino World Order vs. Lucha World Order as a potential feud in the near future. While LWO will be led by Santos Escobar, the other faction will consist of masked superstars and be led by Rey Mysterio.

The faction might consist of NXT superstars such as Dragon Lee and Axiom, who have been following in the footsteps of Rey. WWE has plans regarding this storyline, and it might culminate at this year's Survivor Series if the company wants to pull the trigger early.

Does WWE have alternative plans for Rey Mysterio and LWO?

LWO is currently one of the hottest factions on the main roster, and their popularity has been soaring with time. They are also dominating the WWE Shop and are on the Top Ten list of highest merchandise sellers in the company.

WWE likely has huge plans for the faction for the upcoming Survivor Series that will take place in November. According to the rumors, the company is contemplating a WarGames match between the LWO and The Judgment Day, as these are two of the top factions of their respective brands.

Rey Mysterio has already been at loggerheads with this heel faction, which resulted in a father-son feud at WrestleMania 39. Therefore, WWE might look to run this rivalry once more, but this time it will be faction warfare.

Moreover, with these two factions at different brands, it can also be a traditional match for brand supremacy. It will be interesting to see if it actually happens at the November premium live event.