WWE star to become new Paul Heyman guy and dethrone Jey Uso for World Heavyweight Title? Exploring the possibility

WWE RAW after Backlash 2025 kicked off with CM Punk getting engaged with Seth Rollins and his evil faction. The show began with The Best in the World calling out Paul Heyman, leading to a brawl where Sami Zayn and Jey Uso rescued Punk.

Following this, WWE has announced that Sami and Punk will team up against Rollins and Bron Breakker in a tag team match at Saturday Night's Main Event. Amid this, there are chances that Logan Paul may become Paul Heyman's newest guy and dethrone Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship.

For those unaware, at the forthcoming SNME, The Maverick is set to lock horns against The YEET Master in a World Heavyweight title match. This feud began when the YouTube Sensation confronted Jey and declared himself as his next challenger. With the Samoan Twin getting mixed in a feud with The Visionary, it's conceivable that Rollins may take advantage of the situation.

The Visionary and The Wiseman may decide to recruit Logan Paul as the fourth member to even the odds against Punk, Zayn, and Jey. Furthermore, they can assist The Maverick at Saturday Night's Main Event against the YEET master in the World title match.

This help will allow Logan to shock the world by dethroning the World Heavyweight Champion and taking the title home on his shoulders. This angle will not only enable WWE to put the World Title on the YouTuber but also strengthen Seth's faction.

Additionally, it's important to note that Bron Breakker also launched a backstage assault on Jey during the show tonight. This shows that the Rollins' villainous alliance is not finished with the Samoan star, which increases the likelihood of Logan Paul joining Rollins' faction.

When is Seth Rollins' group expected to have its 4th member in WWE?

At the end of April 2025, reports circulated that Seth Rollins' faction was not intended to be a mirror of previous groups in WWE. Additionally, the alliance was not meant to add new members, though this was subject to change.

With the recent announcement for Saturday Night's Main Event, there is a strong possibility that Rollins' heel alliance will get an addition to its fourth member. As we have seen, Bron and Seth are the only ones currently competing in the squared circle, so they need more numbers to overpower the babyface team.

This is why WWE SNME appears to be a fitting scenario for a member to join forces with them.

