WWE star to break the barrier with major wrestling crossover? Analyzing the possibility

WWE Superstar Logan Paul may have something big on his hands in the form of a potential crossover with AEW World Champion MJF.

Crossovers have always been enticing to fans and hold great significance in the world of pro wrestling. Although they're something of a rarity, especially where Stamford-based promotion is concerned, fans were recently teased with the possibility of a massive crossover between WWE's Logan Paul and AEW's MJF.

MJF recently penned a message for The Maverick and expressed his desire to be on the Impaulsive podcast to discuss a wide variety of topics. This gave rise to much speculation, as fans believe that they can actually witness a crossover between both superstars at some point.

However, it won't be in the form of any matches; instead, it will be a podcast where two stars from different promotions come under the same umbrella. This will perhaps be one of the biggest crossovers in wrestling history, as they belong to rival promotions.

Logan Paul and MJF are two of the greatest heels in in the business. Their promo skills are unparalleled, and therefore, a crossover between them on a talk show will give rise to stupendous things. WWE vs. AEW has been a prolonged rivalry that has transcended boundaries.

Therefore, Paul and Friedman, two of the hottest names in their own promotions, being in the same place and confronting each other will be a sight many will pay to watch.

Possibility of Logan Paul and MJF leading a WWE x AEW crossover

The Stamford-based company strictly avoids featuring AEW stars in its programming, interviews, podcasts, and other media, as the company does not want to endorse its rival promotion. However, the Impaulsive podcast is a show that is solely owned by Logan Paul and is not WWE's chattel.

Therefore, the possibility of a potential crossover between MJF and The Maverick is very good. Logan Paul has invited several prominent names to his podcast over the years, and MJF appearing on the show does not look implausible. The individuals remain their natural selves while speaking on his podcast.

Therefore, fans can only envision how hot the segment will become if the two stars engage in an exchange of words. However, Logan Paul will likely still need permission from higher-ups before inviting the AEW star to his podcast.

Although Impaulsive is exclusively owned by The Maverick, he has certain obligations under his contract. Therefore, the prospect of a WWE x AEW crossover will depend to some extent on the company's decision. However, if it happens, it will be one of the greatest crossovers in pro wrestling.