WWE star to extend his support to The Rock and Roman Reigns this week? Exploring the possibility

The Rock and Roman Reigns is the incredible alliance WWE Universe never expected to see on television. The Great One and the Tribal Chief joined forces against Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event last Thursday. The American Nightmare got his shield against the duo in Seth Rollins.

It seems a WWE star is trying to jump on the Rock-Roman bandwagon. The person is none other than Grayson Waller. The self-proclaimed Aussie Icon appears to have completely changed his tone towards Rocky since the Great One was appointed as a TKO Board of Directors member.

It is possible Waller could cross paths with The Rock and Roman Reigns this Friday on SmackDown in an attempt to extend his support to the new alliance. The former NXT star acknowledged Jimmy Uso during the Men’s Royal Rumble match in January.

Who knows, a potential segment between Waller and The Bloodline might catalyze a face-turn for Austin Theory. The former United States Champion has teased a face turn amid his alliance with the Australian superstar.

The Rock and Roman Reigns might confront a former champion on SmackDown

The Rock and Roman Reigns are scheduled for a blockbuster appearance on SmackDown this Friday. The two proud members of the Anoaʻi family are likely to be joined by Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman on the blue brand.

It is possible this new Bloodline could cross paths with Randy Orton this week. The Viper versus Solo Sikoa was heavily teased during the Fatal Four-Way match at Royal Rumble. Orton might come face-to-face with the former Street Champion this week.

Here’s the line-up for the upcoming episode of SmackDown:

Naomi vs. Zelina Vega – Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifier

Shotzi vs. Tiffany Stratton – Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifier

The Miz vs. Logan Paul – Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifier

Kevin Owens vs. Dominik Mysterio – Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifier

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the show as it airs.

