WWE star to help Roman Reigns win 2025 Royal Rumble and reunite after nearly six years? Exploring the potential

Roman Reigns will reportedly show up on RAW on Netflix next Monday, three weeks after his Tribal Combat win over Solo Sikoa, which helped him become the Undisputed Tribal Chief. Now, he might show up on the red brand to celebrate his victory and cut a promo ahead of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on February 1, 2025.

The Original Tribal Chief has been announced for the Rumble Match, aiming to win it and get a guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania 41. Reigns is among the favorites to win the match, even though he is expected to face tough competition.

Roman could bring another member of the Anoa'i family to help him win the Royal Rumble Match. This member could be Lance Anoa'i. The latter signed with WWE last summer, but an injury has ruled him out for months, and the expectation is that he should be back by late January.

Trending

Thus, Lance could show up at the Rumble match and make his WWE debut, coming to Roman's aid and helping him win the bout and get a title shot at WrestleMania 41.

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

On that occasion, the two members of the Anoa'i family would reunite for the first time after six years, as Lance was part of Reigns' feud with Shane McMahon back in 2019.

Former WWE star says he wants a match with Roman Reigns

Jeff Hardy recently opened up about the possibility of facing Roman Reigns in the future. The former WWE star is now part of TNA, and there were rumors about a WWE return, especially now that WWE and TNA have announced their partnership.

In an interview with the San Antonio Express-News, Jeff Hardy said that he wanted to take on the Undisputed Tribal Chief before he retired from wrestling.

"One of my dream matches was always Roman Reigns, I used to say. I still have that in my head before it’s all over in my career. Roman Reigns is a big one," Jeff Hardy said. [H/T: 411 Mania]

Jeff and Matt Hardy, The Hardy Boyz, are the TNA World Tag Team Champions and could show up in WWE as part of the partnership between the two companies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback