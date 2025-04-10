WWE star Jimmy Uso set to miss WrestleMania 41? The truth revealed

Jimmy Uso suffered injuries as a result of Gunther's brutal post-match assault on the March 31 episode of RAW. Following the assault, the former Tag Team Champion went to the hospital, as his brother Jey Uso revealed last week on RAW.

Ad

The expectation was that Jimmy Uso would be written off TV for a few weeks since he had no clear path for WrestleMania 41. However, during the latest edition of his Off the Top podcast, WWE legend Rikishi shared an update on the former champion's status. He revealed that Jimmy could likely appear at the Showcase of the Immortals.

"Jey [Uso] is coming back for revenge, obviously. I see that. But let's not count out Big Jim. Will he be in the house for WrestleMania? Will he be in the building? Maybe, or maybe he might just be in the parking lot after the show, or maybe we'll find Gunther somehow, win or lose," Rikishi said. [h/t SK Wrestling]

Ad

Trending

Should he appear at WrestleMania 41, he would attempt to take revenge from Gunther while helping his brother dethrone the Ring General and become World Champion for the first time in his WWE career.

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Ad

Jey Uso wants to take revenge on Gunther on behalf of Jimmy Uso

Jey Uso cut an intense promo on RAW this past Monday and confronted Gunther following the latter's assault on Jimmy Uso.

The Yeet Master told the Ring General that their feud had become personal and that they would look to dethrone him at WrestleMania 41 to take revenge on behalf of his brother Jimmy.

Ad

The storyline between Jimmy Uso and Gunther added a new angle to Jey/Gunther's feud, making things more intense between the two ahead of their WrestleMania showdown.

It is unclear yet what direction WWE Creative will follow, even though Gunther has done a great job as a heel and World Champion. He is also undefeated against the 2025 Royal Rumble winner in singles action (3-0). But, Jey's promo and the angle with Jimmy's assault have shifted the momentum, making Jey Uso the favorite to win the match and dethrone the Ring General.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yiannis Bouranis Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer. Know More