WWE star needs to make RAW appearance and confront Nia Jax

Nia Jax has been running rampant on WWE RAW. Her longstanding history with Becky Lynch continues to date, and she takes every opportunity to show her dominance.

Most recently, the former women's champion attacked Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan backstage. The three stars had been in disagreement with each other over Rhea Ripley's championship. It sparked with Liv Morgan claiming to be on her revenge tour against her former friend for injuring her. She became furious when The Man overshadowed her and won a match against The Eradicator at WrestleMania 40.

Given how The Irresistible Force seems to be unstoppable, one woman seemingly terrified her - Jade Cargill. In January, Cargill debuted at the Royal Rumble and lifted Nia over her shoulders easily before throwing her over the top rope.

Since signing with the company last year, Jade Cargill has not been assigned a brand. The former champion appeared on SmackDown and teased going after IYO SKY. She could be the one to settle Nia Jax's incorrigible attitude on RAW.

Jax is set to face Becky Lynch in a Last Woman Standing match on RAW next week. This could lead to potential interference by Cargill and eventually build up to a potential WrestleMania XL feud.

Nia Jax faced Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship in the main event at Elimination Chamber hosted in Australia.

Nia Jax has high praise for Jade Cargill and is eager to feud with the WWE star

It has taken a very limited set of WWE stars to take out Nia Jax. Those familiar with Jade Cargill's work are aware of her strength and capabilities.

Cargill appeared backstage on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT shortly after signing with WWE. She even briefly mentioned going after Becky Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship.

Despite eliminating her from the Royal Rumble match, Nia Jax had much admiration for the 31-year-old. She applauded her efforts and in-ring work while saying she looked forward to a feud with the WWE Star.

"I mean, look at Jade. You just look at her. She looks like she's molded from clay. She's incredibly beautiful and strong, and she carries herself so well. I would love to get in the ring with her. I feel like we could make magic," she said.

If reports are to be believed, Jade Cargill still has a long way to go. However, in her brief segments on screen, she has left an impressionable mark in everyone's minds.