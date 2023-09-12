Former WWE star Mandy Rose opened up about failing to perform a dancing and wrestling move, which she learned from the Alpha Academy member Otis.

Before being a part of the Alpha Academy team with Chad Gable, the 31-year-old star was involved in a romantic storyline with the former NXT Women's Champion.

At the start of 2020, Rose and Otis were scheduled for a date on an episode of WWE SmackDown, but Dolph Ziggler replaced the male star.

The love triangle storyline eventually ended with the Alpha Academy member defeating the former World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 36 and on the Blue brand show to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder bout.

Given that Otis and Mandy Rose have shared more than enough time on WWE TV, the latter was asked if she was ever taught the infamous "worm" move by the male star.

The 33-year-old female star, on an Instagram Q&A session, responded that the former tag team champion did teach her to perform the "worm." However, she failed miserably while doing the wrestling maneuver on television.

"He did actually try to teach me it and I failed miserably. I actually tried it during a match one time, I guess it was on TV," she said.

Check out the screengrab of Rose's Instagram story below:

The former WWE star responded to a fan.

Mandy Rose shared a two-word message with her former WWE faction members

During the same Q&A session on Instagram, the former NXT Women's Champion teased her in-ring wrestling return.

Ahead of her potential return to the squared circle, a fan also asked Mandy Rose if she missed The Toxic Attraction members - Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. Ever since the 33-year-old star was released from the company, fans saw her stable split and the other two stars on different paths.

Despite that, Rose couldn't forget the dominant time of the trio on WWE's third brand and shared that she misses Dolin and Jayne a lot.

"I do," she wrote.

Check out the screenshot of her story below:

The 33-year-old star misses The Toxic Attraction members.

Only time will tell if the former Toxic Attraction member is on her way to the Stamford-based promotion after the ultimate close of the UFC & WWE transaction.

