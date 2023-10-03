WWE star to be replaced at Fastlane 2023? Exploring why it's a possibility

Fastlane 2023 is scheduled to take place on October 7, 2023, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Several major superstars are set to appear at the event, but Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley haven't been booked for the show.

Rhea Ripley returned on the October 2, 2023, edition of WWE RAW and addressed The Judgment Day's recent losses. In her absence, Dominik Mysterio lost the NXT North American Championship to Trick Williams, and Damian Priest sustained an injury, leading to the latter missing a match.

Although The Archer of Infamy's scheduled match against Jey Uso was canceled, WWE booked Damian Priest and Finn Balor to take on Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes at Fastlane 2023. Balor will need a new partner if Priest doesn't get medical clearance for the bout. The Prince will definitely appreciate pairing up with JD McDonagh since the two have been close for years.

In recent weeks, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh have developed a solid on-screen bond, and Fastlane 2023 could be a great way to showcase their chemistry as a tandem.

Fastlane 2023 boasts a stacked match card

Besides the scheduled tag team match between The Judgment Day and Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, WWE has added several high-profile bouts to Fastlane's card.

Seth Rollins will put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line for a second time against Shinsuke Nakamura. The two will lock horns in a Last Man Standing match. Latino World Order will take on Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits in a six-man tag team contest on the show.

John Cena is set to have his first televised match since WrestleMania 39 on October 7 as he and LA Knight will battle The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso).

Coming to the women's division, IYO SKY will battle Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match with the WWE Women's Championship on the line.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.