WWE star secretly aligning with 49-year-old against Bobby Lashley on SmackDown? Analyzing the clues so far

Bobby Lashley has been leading The Street Profits in a newly formed faction for the past few months. He is usually ringside to assist in their matches, taking out whoever stood in their way of a win.

However, last week, things took a turn on SmackDown when Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford lost to Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar in a tag team match. The All Mighty was not pleased with their performance and met with them backstage, demanding that they return everything he gave them.

Last year, Bobby Lashley was a part of The Hurt Business along with MVP, who later betrayed him by managing Omos. Rumors circulated about NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams joining Lashley on the main roster, but they were later extinguished.

Hayes has already appeared ringside for a couple of editions of RAW. However, in a major swerve, he could be drafted to the blue brand. Additionally, The Street Profits were spotted on NXT with the champion backstage. The SmackDown stars could be in cahoots with Carmelo Hayes to rebel against Bobby Lashley's leadership and bring back MVP as their leader and manager.

This week, Trick Williams earned the opportunity to go up against Dominik Mysterio for the North American Championship at NXT No Mercy. Carmelo Hayes is also set to defend his title against Ilja Dragunov. However, it seems all is not well between Hayes and Williams, owing to the former listing his friend as an average competitor during the contract signing.

Bobby Lashley has a bone to pick with Rey Mysterio

The All Mighty has not competed in a match on WWE television since May this year. He has been focused on building up his new faction with The Street Profits.

Amidst their feud with LWO, Lashley interfered in the match last week by attacking Rey Mysterio. The WWE Hall of Famer called out Bobby Lashley's actions. Later, the multi-time champion responded that he capitalized on an opportunity which Angelo Dawkins missed:

"Why is he so mad? What did he say, I need to step up? I need to do what? I have no idea. Rey (Mysterio) is a funny guy. I don't know what he is talking about. We went out there and they (Street Profits) had an opportunity to beat him, and we didn't take the opportunity. I don't know what else to tell you."

The All Mighty could be gearing up to contend for the United States Championship again. He held the title from April to July last year for a third reign before losing it to Seth Rollins.

