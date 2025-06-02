WWE star set to pull out Jon Moxley’s move and shock the world on an emotional night for the Judgment Day? Exploring the possibility

The wrestling world has been left stunned by Carlito’s sudden WWE exit announcement. Millions around the world, along with his fellow WWE mates, have been quite emotional throughout the day as they try to digest the exits of two of the greatest characters in the history of sports entertainment: Carlito and R-Truth.

Carlito is seemingly still going to appear for the next couple of weeks on RAW before his contract officially expires, and will potentially receive a farewell from his Judgment Day members. However, one of those members could pull off a move that has been seen in the company before.

Finn Balor could betray the Judgment Day and unleash an assault on Dominik Mysterio right when Carlito makes his exit from the company after a very emotional night. Tensions between Balor and Mysterio are at their peak lately, and something like this is surely going to happen within the next couple of months, which makes this a great opportunity.

Similar to what Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) did to Seth Rollins when Roman Reigns announced the return of his leukemia, Balor could also let the emotions run high throughout the night before finally pulling the trigger and taking the entire faction down, possibly remaining a heel and turning the faction babyface.

This could be the perfect way to pivot a feud between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio, and with SummerSlam just a few weeks away, the timing couldn’t be better either. A potential betrayal on a day like this could further enhance the inaugural Universal Champion as a heel and make headlines all around the world, making the faction make sense once again.

Finn Balor addressed his heat with Dominik Mysterio ahead of WWE WrestleMania

While WWE WrestleMania featured Balor and Mysterio face to face for the first time, it was clear that both men weren’t on the same page over the past few months. In an appearance on RAW Recap, Balor addressed his issues with Mysterio and dispelled speculations of a potential feud between the two men brewing up.

"Look, me and Dom are brothers. And anyone in the world who has a brother knows that, eventually, if you're in an argument with your brother, you duke it out. You have a bit of pushing and shoving, a little bit of playacting, but at the end of the day, you're always brothers. Regardless of how much you fight and bicker, you're still family. Me and Dom are still family, and we know that. I know that Dom's got my back, and Dom knows I've got his back," Balor said. [20:14 - 20:46]

However, considering their current bond, it is clear that a feud is brewing, and it is only a matter of time until one of them takes out the other. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars in the future.

