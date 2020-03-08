WWE star Shayna Baszler snaps back at criticism in furious outburst after speculation over 'backstage negativity'

It would seem a pretty sensible bet that if you were going to draw the ire of any WWE Superstar, Shayna Baszler may be low on your list of choices.

The Queen of Spades' character has ruled NXT with an iron fist for the last couple of years, with her reign as NXT Women's Champion being built on the terror she's inflicted on her opponents as a submission specialist.

She is now, though, a more regular fixture on the company's Monday Night RAW programme, with the 39-year-old making her in-ring debut on the programme this past week in a bout with Kairi Sane. It was a match that was, in the eyes of many fans, meant to help build her feud with Becky Lynch - a match between the two for Lynch's Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania seemingly inevitable given the two have traded words and blows over recent weeks.

However, rumours began swirling this week that Baszler's in-ring efforts this week were not viewed favourably by company officials, not least Vince McMahon. Quite whether that means her planned 'push' going into WrestleMania is off remains to be seen, but it certainly doesn't bode well.

It would appear that the events of the last week or so have resulted in the former MMA star getting some flack online - something she moved to quash quite fiercely when she took to social media herself on Saturday. Baszler made it clear she has scant regard for anyone who isn't a fan of what she does.

Let me ask you something as you peruse Twitter. If anyone of any worth wasn’t a fan of mine, would I care? Could they REALLY stop me from winning if I REALLY want to? Pay attention...... — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) March 7, 2020

It doesn't take a genius to work out that Baszler is unlikely to be using this message to take a direct shot at McMahon or anyone else backstage in WWE, as such a stunt would only serve to land her in hot water.

What is clear, though, is that Baszler doesn't suffer fools gladly - and either inside the world of WWE or otherwise, she isn't someone you'd want to cross.