WWE star to show up on RAW and cost Jey Uso the Intercontinental Title tournament? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso will have a chance to challenge Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. To do so, The Yeet Master will have to survive a Fatal Four-Way Match on RAW in two weeks and win the tournament.

The 39-year-old star could have to overcome some obstacles, though, as The Judgment Day might not be the only one that will attempt to cost him a title opportunity. Fans could also see The Bloodline, and more specifically Jacob Fatu, show up on RAW and interfere in the match to assault Jey Uso. Will this happen, though? Let's take a look at the chances.

It could make Jey Uso's transition to WWE SmackDown smoother

Jey Uso has been potentially linked to a move to WWE SmackDown to reunite with Roman Reigns against Solo Sikoa and the new-look Bloodline. However, being a member of the Monday Night RAW roster does not make the transition easier.

Still, a Jacob Fatu interference in Jey's match could give the latter the reason to move to the blue brand and join The Bloodline Saga again.

It could give Jey Uso a new direction

Should he lose the opportunity to challenge Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship, Jey Uso will have no direction on RAW, as it is unclear when he and Sami Zayn will potentially face Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the World Tag Team Championship on the red brand.

Thus, a feud with Jacob Fatu would help The Yeet Master find a new direction in WWE and a new storyline to work on.

It could set the tone for a match at WWE Bad Blood 2024

WWE is proceeding with the rivalry between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, but it is unknown when their match will take place since The Original Tribal Chief is set to return to SmackDown in mid-September.

Bad Blood could be a great opportunity for the Stamford-based company to have Part One of The Bloodline Civil War, where Solo and his faction would take on Roman Reigns and The Usos, as Jimmy Uso is also set to return to WWE programming after five months.

