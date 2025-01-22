WWE star stripped of title, Jimmy Uso to bid goodbye for now, Uncle Howdy's back? 5 Things that could happen on SmackDown this week

This week's WWE SmackDown will be interesting to watch, especially after Solo Sikoa walked out on last week's blue brand. Additionally, it will be the final show for the Stamford-based promotion before their January Saturday Night's Main Event special.

This article will discuss five things that could happen on SmackDown this week.

#5. Nick Aldis might threaten Kevin Owens for SNME

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes are set for a major segment along with Shawn Michaels. Both stars will relinquish their championships to be hung above the ring for their ladder match at Royal Rumble 2025.

Michaels replaced Nick to assure both stars that everything would be neutral and unbiased. Meanwhile, the SmackDown General Manager might threaten The Prizefighter on the show, warning him that he could be fired if he tries to get HBK at SNME.

We have previously seen KO attack officials and authority figures. This warning could remind him to be ready to face the consequences at the highest level if he does something wrong at this special event.

#4. A new Bloodline leader could be established in Solo Sikoa's absence

On last week's SmackDown, Solo Sikoa made his way to the ring for the first time since losing the Ula Fala but soon decided to walk out without saying a word. This did not sit well with Jacob Fatu on last week's show.

In this week's episode, fans might witness the unexpected return of Rikishi. The real-life Bloodline member could return as a villainous star and eventually take over the new Bloodline in Solo's absence.

Fans have long wanted the Hall of Famer included in the Bloodline saga, and the current situation seems to be a perfect opportunity for this. Meanwhile, it's important to note that nothing has been reported yet regarding Rikishi's comeback, and it remains mere speculation.

#3. Jimmy Uso could make a heartbreaking announcement

Jimmy Uso tried to establish himself as a singles star on last week's SmackDown by deciding to beat Carmelo Hayes to prove himself. However, the Samoan Twin was destroyed by the new Bloodline members at the end of the match. On SmackDown, it's probable that Jimmy Uso could make an appearance but might deliver heartbreaking news.

The OG Bloodline member could announce his departure from television again after last week's Bloodline attack and eventually confirm that he will miss Royal Rumble 2025. This scenario makes complete sense, considering the attack by Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga on last week's show.

#2. Jade Cargill might finally make her comeback, and Naomi relinquishes the title

According to recent reports, Jade Cargill is expected to return to the Performance Center soon, hinting that her comeback on SmackDown is near. This increases the chances that fans might see Cargill's return this Friday.

Naomi could be forced to relinquish her WWE Women's Tag Team Championship and hand it over to Jade if this scenario happens. The rationale is that Naomi has been holding the title as a replacement for Cargill, as The EST and the former AEW star were the original champions.

#1. Uncle Howdy might finally arrive on SmackDown and haunt Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman is set to clash with Jacob Fatu at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, on Friday's SmackDown, the Monster Among Monsters might be haunted by Uncle Howdy and Wyatt Sicks if they arrive on Friday Night.

WWE has already confirmed that the horror faction has moved to the blue brand as part of the transfer window. However, they have yet to be introduced on the blue brand.

Given Braun Strowman's close link with Wyatt Sicks and Howdy due to the late, great Bray Wyatt, it wouldn't be surprising if WWE plans to engage them in a segment. The masked man could haunt the former Universal Champion, setting the stage for a feud post-SNME.

