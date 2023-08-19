 WWE star subtly paid tribute to Edge on SmackDown: What did she do?

The August 18th edition of WWE SmackDown was a celebration in honor of Edge's 25 years with WWE. He fought against Sheamus in front of his hometown crowd. Fans were left with an overwhelming feeling of admiration and respect for the WWE Legend.

To pay tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer, WWE Superstar Bayley took to social media to show off a white wristband that said “On This Day,” lyrics from his original theme song, Metalingus, performed by Alter Bridge. Furthermore, the words were inscribed in the same blue that had been used as Edge’s celebration color theme.

If a fan was to look closely, the theme color of his anniversary celebration was quite similar to the theme color of Adam Copeland’s upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The Rated-R Superstar wore white tights with blue markings, and even his custom-made IC Championship belt was blue.

It was a great way to subtly pay tribute to The Rated-R Superstar on his quarter of a century with the promotion.

Edge provided an update about his future following WWE SmackDown

Edge went up against Sheamus in a highly anticipated bout on SmackDown. The match was an absolute thriller that ended with The Rated-R Superstar executing a brutal Spear on Sheamus before securing the victory via pinfall.

After celebrating his victory, the WWE Hall of Famer announced that he was unsure of the future and that quite a bit was riding upon a conversation with his family.

“I don’t know what the future holds. I really don’t. I gotta sit home this week, lick my wounds, talk to my family and see what they want me to do.”

It’s unclear if The Rated-R Superstar will retire for a second time from WWE, but if the ride ends here, the WWE Universe will forever sing the songs of his legacy!

