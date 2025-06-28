WWE star to turn heel after 12 years at Night of Champions by attacking Roman Reigns? Possibility explored

John Cena is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk tonight at WWE Night of Champions. While CM Punk would be the clear babyface in this scenario, John Cena's Farewell Tour has exposed the rather weird propensity for crowds to shift allegiance multiple times over a span of minutes.

There has been speculation that Punk, who initially received an immensely negative reception in Saudi Arabia because of a multitude of reasons, might turn heel over the weekend. It obviously did not happen last night. Despite having gotten the Saudi fans behind him by apologizing for his actions at the Kickoff Show yesterday, followed by an incredible verbal performance as the "Doctor of Punkanomics" last night on SmackDown, fans are still unlikely to cheer him unanimously over John Cena.

The crowd will likely be 50/50, with deafening "Let's go Cena, CM Punk" chants ringing throughout the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh tonight, fans getting behind Cena and turning hostile to Punk again, much like what happened during WrestleMania weekend with Cody Rhodes, remains a major possibility. However, WWE might have learned from that mistake and figured out a way to turn Punk heel in a way that also makes sense in the long term. After all, genius is in turning obstacles into opportunities.

This opportunity could arrive in the form of Punk's WrestleMania 41 opponents—Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. The scenario is a bit complicated: In a volatile main event picture across RAW and SmackDown, one of the centerpieces is Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins. He could very well be involved in tonight's main event. This interference could prompt the return of one of WWE's biggest names: Roman Reigns. Reigns has been absent since the RAW after WrestleMania, when Seth Rollins and his attack dog, Bron Breakker, took him and CM Punk out.

Meanwhile, the potential for a blockbuster alliance between CM Punk and Roman Reigns has long been discussed, with Seth Rollins the mutual enemy. Punk was instrumental in The OG Bloodline winning WarGames last year, with Reigns and Punk's contentious relationship seemingly getting better.

However, all of this went sour beginning at the Royal Rumble, and ended with the infamous ending of WrestleMania Saturday. The RAW that followed hinted at a CM Punk-Roman Reigns alliance, no matter how contentious, but WWE might shockingly swerve us if CM Punk turns heel tonight. In what would be reminiscent of his last (and biggest) heel turn in back in 2012, when he attacked The Rock, making the crowd insantly shower him with boos, something similar could transpire between Punk and Roman Reigns tonight.

As Roman Reigns takes out an interfering Seth Rollins, albeit, perhaps, for personal animosity, if not particularly the objective of helping CM Punk, The Straight Edge Star could go after Reigns due to his grudge-holding nature, or if he is not in the mood to take any more "favors."

Alternatively, all the commotion could help John Cena retain the title, prompting CM Punk to attack Roman Reigns post-match. Either way, Punk attacking The Tribal Chief, whether as a cause or an effect of his loss to John Cena, could set off a chain reaction that finally explodes at SummerSlam.

Where could WWE go if CM Punk turns heel on a returning Roman Reigns at Night of Champions?

If WWE goes this unlikely route, it would finally get CM Punk out of the "Seth Rollins-vortex." While their interactions have been great so far, the feud seems to have unnecessarily been prolonged. WWE could pivot to either Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk at SummerSlam.

The man not involved with Reigns could simply be inserted into either the World Heavyweight Championship picture or the WWE Championship picture, with plenty of groundwork laid out over the past few months. With Seth Rollins as Mr. Money in the Bank, there is even more to work with.

However, it is very unlikely that WWE goes the aforementioned convoluted route. John Cena and CM Punk are two of the most savvy men in the history of wrestling when it comes to reacting to the crowd and vice versa. There is also no word as to whether Rollins and Reigns are even in Riyadh.

It is an unlikely possibility to pivot simply due to an uncertain crowd reaction for one particular weekend. Finally, CM Punk and John Cena simply putting on a classic one last time as they face off after 11 years is what this match should really be about.

Nevertheless, as consumers of the professional wrestling product, it is always fun to speculate. As for CM Punk, whether a face or a heel, people can never seem to get on the same page with regard to whether he is an angel or the devil. Steeped in controversy as ever, could CM Punk cap off a stunning tour of Saudi Arabia with a shocking heel turn at Night of Champions?

