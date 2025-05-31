WWE star to turn heel on Jey Uso on the orders of The Rock at Money in the Bank this year? Exploring the possibility

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso is set to team up with Cody Rhodes to take on John Cena and Logan Paul in a tag team match at the 2025 Money in the Bank PLE on June 7. The American Nightmare returned to WWE at Saturday Night's Main Event last weekend and challenged The Last Real Champion and The Maverick to a tag team match at Money in the Bank.

He appeared on SmackDown last night, marking his first appearance on the blue brand's show since losing the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41. Chaos is expected to ensue during the tag team bout on June 7. In a shocking twist, Cody Rhodes might finally turn heel by betraying Jey Uso mid-match on The Rock’s orders and announce that he had sold his soul to The Final Boss.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, The American Nightmare revealed that The Rock’s offer was still up for grabs. There has been buzz around Rhodes’ potential heel turn and Cena becoming a good guy again before he retires later this year.

Though the proposed angle sounds intriguing and promises a perfect Homelander arc for Cody Rhodes if he turns heel, it's speculative at this point.

The Rock wants Cody Rhodes to turn heel in WWE

On The Pat McAfee Show following WrestleMania 41, The Rock revealed that he wanted Cody Rhodes to turn into a bad guy, claiming that the 39-year-old would make for a great heel.

"I never had a concern about John pulling this [heel turn] off. My thoughts are always to Cody [sic] because of what we've established with him and his story and the kind of babyface that he is. So, if done right and finessed right and nuanced right, down the road, not only does that guy have an incredible babyface run again as champion, but also just an unheard-of run as a heel. Down the road," The Rock said.

It will be interesting to see if The American Nightmare turns heel in the coming months.

