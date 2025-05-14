WWE star to win Money in the Bank contract after nearly 13 years and cash in on Jey Uso? Exploring the possibility

WWE Money in the Bank is just around the corner, and the Men’s Ladder Match is generating massive buzz. With John Cena and Jey Uso holding the top titles, the stakes for the briefcase couldn’t be higher.

However, in a wild twist, Cena himself may pull some strings backstage to enter the match. The 16-time World Champion hasn’t held the briefcase since 2012, and if he gets added in the mix, WWE could pull out a major shocker. Cena could grab the briefcase after 13 years and make headlines around the world with a victory halfway through his retirement tour.

If John Cena wins, the most likely scenario is a surprise cash-in on Jey Uso. Cena and Jey have unfinished business after the Yeet Master eliminated the legend from the Men’s Royal Rumble match earlier this year to claim a victory. Cena might want to take revenge for the elimination that made him go through a massive Elimination Chamber match to get to the main event of WrestleMania 41.

A potential Cena vs Jey storyline around SummerSlam could take the world by storm, with the Bloodline member having the possibility to claim a victory against the Greatest of All Time and elevate his status among the other stars on the roster.

This would mark a historic chapter in WWE, putting the spotlight back on one of its biggest icons while giving the young star a massive target to chase heading into SummerSlam season.

What could the WWE Money in the Bank match card look like?

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most action-packed PLEs of the year. With multiple storylines heating up after Backlash and this week’s RAW, fans can expect a thrilling card full of surprises.

The men’s and women’s MITB ladder matches will once again be the centerpiece of the show, with top names like Bron Breakker, Drew McIntyre, Penta, Naomi, Charlotte Flair, and Chelsea Green possibly set to take part. These matches could define the title scene heading into SummerSlam.

Seth Rollins vs CM Punk could also have a singles match at Money in the Bank. While the two legends are already confirmed to clash at Saturday Night’s Main Event in a tag team match, a singles match may also be featured at MITB. This could be the stage where WWE plants the seeds for a blockbuster tag match at SummerSlam featuring Rollins & Breakker vs Reigns & Punk.

In the women’s division, a rematch between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria could be on the cards. After The Man’s shocking loss at Backlash, she might demand a rematch, and Money in the Bank could be the best platform to feature it.

Dominik Mysterio vs AJ Styles could also possibly get added to the show after the Phenomenal One earned the opportunity by defeating Finn Balor on RAW. However, with Balor and Dominik’s tension building, MITB could be the stage where Balor betrays him, kicking off a new feud. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars at the premium live event.

