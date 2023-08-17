WWE stars (apart from Roman Reigns) Jey Uso needs to feud with if he returns

Could Jey Uso be gone from WWE? That's a question that many fans have been asking ever since last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. It was on that show that Jey made a bold proclamation.

The show went into high gear when Jey confronted his brother Jimmy Uso. Jimmy shockingly betrayed Jey at SummerSlam and even cost his twin a major match against Roman Reigns. Instead of offering a legitimate explanation, however, Jimmy tried to explain away his actions as looking out for Jey's best interests.

The former Right Hand Man didn't approve of the weak explanation and laid out Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa shortly thereafter before dropping his twin with a Superkick. He then made it clear that he was done with The Bloodline, SmackDown, and the entire promotion.

Of course, fans are under the assumption that he'll be back in action sooner or later. When he does return, Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso clashing one more time is logical. Beyond that bout, however, what feuds do fans need to see Jey have? This article will look at a handful of possible options.

Below are four WWE stars Jey Uso needs to feud with if he returns to action.

#4. Jimmy Uso is Jey's most obvious choice for a rival

Expand Tweet

Besides a rematch with Roman Reigns himself, there is one person Jey Uso needs to fight one-on-one in the near future: his twin. This, of course, stems from what went down at SummerSlam. Their issues go beyond one night, however.

It was revealed by Paul Heyman that Jimmy Uso didn't even want Jey to be next in line to be The Tribal Chief. This was revealed weeks prior to the shocking betrayal on WWE SmackDown. It was a clue hidden in plain sight that many fans, and seemingly Jey, missed entirely.

Jey is understandably furious with his brother, and the two may never patch things up. Their unfortunate loss of a relationship is the WWE Universe's gain, however. The two need to feud upon Main Event Jey Uso's possible return. A big clash at a Premium Live Event is a must.

#3. He could attempt to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship from Gunther

Expand Tweet

Gunther is one of the most dominant champions in WWE history. It could be argued that besides Roman Reigns, the reigning Intercontinental Champion is the most feared in decades. His United Kingdom Championship reign and his current run as a titleholder have both been impressive.

The Ring General is currently feuding with one-third of the Alpha Academy, Chad Gable. Master Gable defeated Ricochet, Tommaso Ciampa, and Matt Riddle to earn a title opportunity. Gunther vs. Chad Gable is scheduled to take place on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

While there's always a chance that the Olympian wins the coveted Intercontinental Championship, the odds aren't in his favor. When Gunther retains, Jey Uso could return to confront The Ring General. From there, Jey could potentially win his first-ever singles belt in the company.

#2. Main Event Jey Uso could pursue the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins is arguably the number two champion in all of World Wrestling Entertainment behind Roman Reigns. While Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Seth is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.

The Visionary is currently engaged in a rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura. The King Of Strong Style is somebody who Seth had a lot of respect for, but things took a turn when Nakamura laid the champion out on WWE RAW last week.

Supposing Rollins can manage to get past the former Intercontinental Champion, he will need a new challenger. Jey Uso, unfortunately, failed in his attempt to dethrone Roman, albeit due to his family. If he challenges Seth Rollins, could Jey finally win the big one?

#1. The Judgment Day stable could make for great rivals

Judgment Day dominating on RAW

The Judgment Day is an imposing foursome on WWE Monday Night RAW. The group consists of Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. Together, the stable has two titles and the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase.

There's been a lot of drama within the group in recent weeks. JD McDonagh, a close friend of Finn's, is seemingly creating even more tension. Still, the stable managed to stand tall at the end of RAW this week.

With so much of their opposition either injured or outnumbered, Jey could return to Monday Night RAW instead of SmackDown. If he does return to WWE and the red brand, he could side with Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn in an attempt to take the stable down for good.