WWE stars given time off similar to AEW wrestlers for Bray Wyatt's services? What we know so far

The untimely passing of Bray Wyatt has shocked the entire wrestling world. His fans, friends, and family paid tribute to him in more ways than one, and WWE honored his memory to the best of their ability. However, they will continue to extend their condolences to Windham Rotunda.

It was recently reported that Tony Khan allowed the AEW roster to skip the next two episodes of Dynamite to let its stars attend Bray Wyatt's funeral. While no announcements or reports like this were made regarding WWE, it's safe to assume they have also done the same.

Unfortunately, the Stamford-based promotion has witnessed a handful of funerals in their decade-long operation. It's safe to say that WWE Superstars who wish to attend the service of The Eater of Worlds would have no restrictions, with a possibility that the likes of Triple H would even participate. This was seen when superstars attended Jay Briscoe's funeral at the beginning of this year.

Bray, real name Windham Rotunda, returned to WWE last year under Triple H's new regime. He only had one televised match before disappearing in February earlier this year due to a reported health issue. He passed away due to a heart attack at only 36 years old on 24th August last week.

Did AEW pay tribute to Bray Wyatt?

How different AEW stars paid tribute to Bray Wyatt

Despite never being signed to the promotion, All Elite Wrestling paid tribute to the recently passed WWE star through social media. Several of its stars also paid tribute to Bray Wyatt in multiple ways.

In AEW All In London, fans in attendance lit up Wembley Stadium using their phones as "fireflies." Former WWE tag team duo FTR had armbands with Bray and Brodie Lee's (FKA Luke Harper) names. House of Black also paid homage by incorporating a lantern during their entrance.

During the pre-show of All In, Renee Paquette also quoted Windham Rotunda. The quote contained the poem the WWE star posted on his Instagram months before his return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

How did WWE RAW stars continue to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt this week?

Last week, the Stamford-based promotion delivered an emotional tribute to The Eater of Worlds and WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk on SmackDown. Superstars who weren't able to attend the blue brand still showed support on this week's Monday Night RAW.

The Viking Raiders, Kofi Kingston, Tommaso Ciampa, and Kevin Owens wore armbands with Bray and Terry's initials. The Prizefighter even had "Windham" on his. Becky Lynch also wore an armband and shared how Wyatt helped her in the industry. Seth also had an armband with Windham and wore The Fiend's side plates for his World Heavyweight Championship.

Bray Wyatt's passing has affected multiple parts of the wrestling world. Still, he has undoubtedly left a legacy that will never be forgotten.