8 Superstars who paid tribute to Bray Wyatt on WWE RAW

Bray Wyatt continues to be mourned by the WWE Universe. The superstar reportedly died of a heart attack on August 24, 2023. His untimely demise at the age of 36 has devastated fans around the world.

WWE hosted a tribute for The Eater of Worlds on the August 25, 2023, edition of WWE SmackDown. Several superstars, including former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan and Chief Content Officer Triple H, were present during the segment.

On the August 28, 2023, edition of WWE RAW, the promotion showcased another segment to pay tribute to and cherish the memory of The Eater of Worlds and his alter ego, The Fiend. Furthermore, certain superstars paid their own tribute to Wyatt during the live show.

Here are the superstars who paid tribute to Bray Wyatt during RAW’s live show:

#8, #7 & #6. The Viking Raiders showed their respect to The Eater of Worlds

The Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar, went up against The New Day on WWE RAW as Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle watched from ringside.

All three members of The Viking Raiders, Erik, Ivar, and Valhalla, paid tribute to The Eater of Worlds by wearing bands that mentioned him.

#5. Kofi Kingston wore an armband during the live show

Kofi Kingston paid tribute to Bray Wyatt by wearing an armband that mentioned the late superstar.

The New Day have previously shared the ring with Bray Wyatt. Back in 2016, The New Day and The Wyatt Family worked a tag-team rivalry. It started when the faction interrupted Bray Wyatt during his speech on the June 20, 2016, episode of RAW, and ended at Battleground 2016 with The Wyatt Family defeating them in a six-man tag team match.

However, Big E had become close friends with The Eater of Worlds beyond the squared circle, and Wyatt even helped Big E break into the business!

#4. Tommaso Ciampa pays tribute to Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt

Tommaso Ciampa's tribute on WWE RAW.

Tommaso Ciampa went up against Bronson Reed in a winning effort on Monday Night RAW.

Ciampa paid tribute to The Eater of Worlds with an arm band that had “TF BW” written on it – Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt's initials.

While Ciampa has not worked directly with Wyatt, he was one of the superstars among T-Bar, Seth Rollins, and others, to have blackened their profiles after Wyatt’s return during Extreme Rules 2022. One of the multiple assumptions was that the superstars who had blackened their profiles would be the ones to join Bray Wyatt.

#3. Kevin Owens paid a subtle tribute

Kevin Owens wasn’t part of a match on Monday Night RAW. Instead, he helped Sami Zayn take down JD McDonagh after the latter cost Zayn a victory against Damian Priest.

Later, Zayn and KO cut a segment where they challenged Finn Balor and Damian Priest to a Steel City Street Fight at Payback 2023, where all forms of barbarity are legal.

Kevin Owens' tribute to Bray Wyatt during his time on the live show was a black armband that had his real name printed in white: “Windham.”

KO shared a brief feud with The Fiend in 2020. The Fiend returned to SmackDown on October 2, 2020, attacked Owens, and held Alexa Bliss’ hand on The Kevin Owens Show before disappearing.

Owens and The Fiend had a match on the following SmackDown where KO was defeated.

#2. Becky Lynch shared an emotional story on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch worked the main event on the latest edition of WWE RAW against Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Despite continuous interference from Trish Stratus, The Man eventually pinned Stark for the victory.

During the live show, Becky Lynch paid tribute to Bray Wyatt by wearing an arm-band that said “Bray.”

The Man and The Eater of Worlds were good friends. After RAW’s live show, she shared a story about how Wyatt taught her to work with a table when she was the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

She had also sent out a heartfelt tribute to Wyatt on social media following the tragic news of his untimely demise.

#1. Seth Rollins paid tribute to Bray Wyatt, The Fiend, and Windham Rotunda

Seth Rollins cut a promo to follow up on Shinsuke Nakamura’s revelation about The Visionary’s injured back. He vowed to not let Nakamura walk away with the victory at Payback 2023.

The promo ended with Nakamura attacking the World Heavyweight Champion from behind, leaving an infuriated Rollins in the ring.

The Visionary paid tribute to all three versions of the late superstar: Windham Rotunda, The Fiend, and Bray Wyatt.

First, Seth Rollins’ belt showcased The Fiend side plates. Second, he used Wyatt’s catchphrase “Yowie Wowie” during his segment. Finally, The Visionary wore an arm-band with “Windham” written on it.

The Visionary and The Eater of Worlds have feuded more than once. However, the one which had the most impact on Wyatt’s career was their match at Crown Jewel 2019 where The Fiend defeated Seth Rollins to win the WWE Universal Championship for the first time.

