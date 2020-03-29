WWE Superstars name their personal Mount Rushmores of wrestling

Who is truly among the greatest wrestlers of all time?

Some names are expected but others might surprise you.

Who did the Man and the Messiah pick as their Rushmores?

Stars like Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins and Charlotte Flair might consider themselves great while in character, but when not hamming things up for the audience and cameras, their answers might change slightly. WWE Pop Question asked several stars about whom they would put on their personal Mount Rushmores of the best of all time. Some answered the Rock, Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels. WrestlingInc.com carried a report on the news.

Several WWE performers weighed in regarding who they felt belongs atop a Mount Rushmore featuring the greatest wrestlers of all time. Answers varied greatly and some stars even included themselves.

The Monday Night Messiah picked Stone Cold Steve Austin, the Rock, Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon. The Man had two different lists for Superstars and wrestlers. She stated:

"Let me start with the Superstars, I'm going to say Brock Lesnar, The Rock, Hulk Hogan, and John Cena. For the Mount Rushmore of purest wrestlers, I'm going to go with Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and—he could go on the Mount Rushmore of Superstars, but Kurt Angle."

Flair unsurprisingly picked herself, Andrade, her father, Ric Flair and Kurt Angle. Liv Morgan chose Mickie James, herself, McMahon and Michaels. Shayna Baszler picked Hogan, the Ultimate Warrior, Bruno Sammartino and Austin.

Even though he hasn't competed in a while, Jason Jordan was asked and picked Angle, Mr. Perfect, Austin and Eddie Guerrero. Luke Gallows of The OC picked each member of his club along with The Rock. It just goes to show us that every wrestler is different and has different opinions on which former stars had the biggest influence.