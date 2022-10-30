The Royal Rumble is one of the most anticipated events during WWE's calendar year. It set things up for WrestleMania with the two winners solidifying their spots in Championship matches at the Show of Shows.

With seeds being planted for WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble is a must-see event. Having one person as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, however, muddles up the picture.

There are too many worthy stars who could represent RAW as its top Champion. Things could still change between now and next April, making big returns even more important.

That also means that with such a loaded roster, a few of those big returns could be at or before the Royal Rumble. A few former Women's Champs could make shock returns while a beloved face could return from injury.

Here are seven WWE performers who could return in time for the 2023 Royal Rumble. The severity of Randy Orton's back injury is currently up in the air, so he will not be included.

#7 Naomi & #6 Sasha Banks have been gone since May 2022

With these two returns, the women's division in WWE will get instantly better. Emma rejoining WWE helps out with depth issues, but SmackDown's roster still needs some help. Shotzi and Raquel are potential future champions, but adding B-Fab and Zelina Vega doesn't do much inside the ring.

The most recent additions have been to RAW with the likes of Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Candice LeRae, and Bayley joining Monday nights.

If and when Sasha Banks and Naomi return, the division will add two former Champions to their ranks. Banks would also be a favorite to win the Rumble due to her history as one of the top female superstars in all of WWE.

#5 Carmella is dealing with an injury

Mella has been out of action for a few months

Carmella may not be as formidable as some of the other women in WWE, but she is nonetheless an essential member of the roster. The former Money in the Bank winner acts as a sort of mid-card heel to test the mettle of up-and-coming stars.

She's also been inserted as an injury stand-in during title matches against Bianca Belair over the last two years. The Most Beautiful Woman in WWE is currently dealing with a concussion, so a return could happen at any time.

Since her former tag partner Vega is now on SmackDown, she could also take a new direction upon her return. She could come as a surprise entrant in the 2023 Royal Rumble.

#4 Rick Boogs could rejoin SmackDown around the Royal Rumble

Nakamura and Boogs last tagged together in April

Boogs has been out of action since suffering a quadriceps injury at WrestleMania 38. He was injured when he tried to hoist both of the Usos onto his shoulders during a challenge for the SmackDown Tag Team titles.

Since his injury, Shinsuke Nakamura has bounced from match to match. He still gets a great response from the audience, but his presence in angles has been secondary.

Once Boogs returns, the two could reform and challenge for the Undisputed Tag Team titles. His re-emergence could be at the Royal Rumble.

#3 Charlotte Flair is healthy and ready for an angle

Flair will soo return to WWE

Video packages for Flair have already aired over the last few months. One such package aired after SummerSlam while another aired during Halloween Havoc and Extreme Rules.

While The Queen's return will immediately improve the roster, she needs to work in angles away from titles. Her constant presence in the title picture has rubbed some fans the wrong way while also preventing others from getting opportunities. Liv Morgan was able to reign as Champion with Flair out of the picture.

It would be hard for her return to be a surprise since her re-emergence has already been teased. While she shouldn't win another Royal Rumble match, she could help the rest of the roster improve.

#2 Cody Rhodes would be a favorite to win the Royal Rumble

The American Nightmare would be a huge surprise for the Royal Rumble

Rhodes was instantly a crowd favorite when he returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. His legend grew month by month and his spot in WWE history was cemented at Hell in a Cell.

At the event, he wrestled a Hell in a Cell match with a torn pectoral. That alone proved that he's a future World Champion. It's just a matter of when the time is right.

He's been out of action since June 2022, so he could feasibly return at the 2023 Royal Rumble. His return will be met with a raucous response, especially since he would be one of the favorites to win it.

#1 Becky Lynch was injured following SummerSlam

Lynch is currently nursing a separated shoulder injury she suffered at SummerSlam. Bayley and Damage CTRL sent her packing for a few months by attacking her the following night on RAW.

When The Man returns, she'll be gunning for Bayley and Damage CTRL. A showdown with SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey could also be on the cards for WrestleMania 39.

WWE is still yet to successfully book Lynch and Rousey in a singles match. Their first potential showdown was muddled as Flair was added to the match at WrestleMania 35. Lynch could return in time for the WarGames match at Survivor Series or wait for the Royal Rumble.

