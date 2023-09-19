WWE stars' stunt with Jey Uso to leave current champion furious? Major plan to backfire following RAW

Ever since Cody Rhodes announced Jey Uso's arrival to WWE RAW, the red brand's locker room has had several questions. Out of the superstars questioning his motive, The Judgment Day showed ambition in adding the former Bloodline member to their faction.

On the September 18, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes kicked off the show to talk about Main Event Jey Uso when Dominik Mysterio interrupted him. Dirty Dom claimed the only question that needed answering was whether or not Uso would join The Judgment Day. Of course, knowing Dominik, he passed comments that got under Rhodes' skin.

During their match, The American Nightmare dominated the current NXT North American Champion. Damian Priest and Finn Balor were present ringside, while Rhea Ripley was absent from the show. Unfortunately, Balor and Priest's interference cost Dominik the victory. The American Nightmare executed a Cody Cutter and Cross Rhodes to secure the win.

Considering The Judgment Day's motives to add Jey Uso to their group rubbed Cody Rhodes the wrong way, The American Nightmare had all the more reason to annihilate Dom Dom. Rhea Ripley will not be happy with The Judgment Day constantly trying to recruit Uso at the cost of their own victories.

It's possible WWE will showcase The Eradicator's frustration in the upcoming show, maybe even showing a replacement! However, it's unlikely at this stage of The Judgment Day's development.

Jey Uso gave an answer to The Judgment Day

On this week's main event for WWE RAW, Jey Uso went up against Drew McIntyre. During the match, The Judgment Day was on his corner, and it seemed that Main Event Jey was about to embrace them.

Unfortunately for the heels, Jey Superkicked each of them off the ring to solidify his answer about joining the faction. However, this left him open for a Claymore from Drew McIntyre that helped The Scottish Warrior secure the victory.

After the victory, McIntyre left the ring, but Priest, Balor, and Mysterio jumped Uso. While The Scottish Warrior contemplated returning to the ring to save Jey, Cody Rhodes ran out to chase them away.