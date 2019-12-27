WWE stars who won the most titles this decade (2010-2019)

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 27, 2019

John Cena

I've said this many times before but it usually always rings true - not all WWE Superstars are created equal. Some get numerous runs atop the company while others struggle just to get that one opportunity to run with one of the promotion's top prizes. Stars like Randy Orton, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have become synonymous with the main-event scene over the last decade.

What is surprising, however, is that despite those runs atop the company for the men mentioned above, there are also several other performers who have won many titles this decade. With two sets of tag team titles and two mid-card belts to pursue, stars can be Champions in the WWE. It's just that they might not have the chance to hold either the WWE or Universal Championships.

That doesn't mean that a star or stars cannot be synonymous with a title like the Intercontinental Championship or a set of tag titles. The Miz has been one of the more recent names who tried to bring prestige back to the IC title. And the New Day has cemented itself as the top tag team in the WWE for years.

So which stars actually dominated this past decade (2010-2019) by winning the most gold? Some names on this list might surprise you while some won't. Here are the WWE stars with the most title wins in this decade.

#6 Tie between Randy Orton and Daniel Bryan - 9 combined title wins each

Randy Orton

One of the names that you would expect to be on this list or towards the top would be the Legend Killer, Randy Orton. But due to a relative lack of mid-card or tag team title runs, the Viper has "only" nine title victories this decade.

He was of course front and center towards the beginning of the decade, battling Daniel Bryan, John Cena and the likes for the top titles on RAW and SmackDown. Orton has four WWE Championship runs and three runs with the World Heavyweight Championship.

During his time in the under-card, the Viper also has a United States Championship run and a reign as the SmackDown Tag Team Champs alongside Bray Wyatt. Since Bryan was one of Orton's main opponents in the mid-teens, the Planet's Champion also had multiple runs as WWE Champ.

In the decade, Bryan collected four WWE titles and one World Heavyweight Championship. He also has one reign each as the US Champion, IC Champion, RAW Tag Team Champion (Team Hell No) and SmackDown Tag Team Champion (with Rowan).

