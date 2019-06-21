WWE Stomping Grounds 2019: 5 WWE Superstars who could be special guest referee

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.91K // 21 Jun 2019, 21:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Baron Corbin still has a number of interesting options

Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin have already faced off in Saudi Arabia, with Rollins coming out on top to remain Universal Champion. WWE decided that the feud between the two men wasn't over following this bout since Baron Corbin and the referee didn't see eye to eye and this then led to the former Constable of Raw stating that he would choose his own referee for this weekend's match in Washington.

So far, Corbin hasn't had a lot of luck with referees since Seth Rollins has scared everyone out of the position including Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, The B Team, Elias and even EC3. This has left the former United States Champion in the position where he's only got a few days to find someone who isn't scared of Seth Rollins to call the match from the middle on Sunday night.

His options are definitely limited, but there are a few interesting avenues that Corbin could look to venture down if he needs someone that isn't afraid to step up to the challenge.

#5 John Cena

John Cena and Seth Rollins have crossed paths over the years

John Cena is quite a busy man outside of the ring at present since he's just landed a role in Fast and Furious 9 and is already the host of Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader? Interestingly, Cena is someone who has an issue with both Baron Corbin and Seth Rollins since he's feuded with both men in the past.

Cena isn't a natural heel and isn't that likely to step in to help Corbin, but he is someone who isn't scared of Seth Rollins and was backstage at Raw earlier this week. Cena was only backstage to catch up with friends but if the company needed him for a one-off match on Sunday night then he could be available for a cameo and is definitely someone who would help boost the ratings.

1 / 5 NEXT