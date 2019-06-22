WWE Stomping Grounds (23rd June 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of Stomping Grounds 2019

Alan John FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 72 // 22 Jun 2019, 17:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can The Beastslayer overcome all the odds stacked against him?

WWE is bringing in a new PPV for its fans called Stomping Grounds with a couple of rematches lined up. Given that WWE didn't have much time to build up new feuds after Super ShowDown 2019, but the match card has some big matches.

Seth Rollins has been a fighting champion ever since he slayed Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35. There are only a few wrestlers in the world who can deliver top performances on a regular basis like The Beastslayer.

But Baron Corbin holds a trump card in the form of a Special Guest Referee for the match. Superstars who The Lone Wolf has tried to recruit to his advantage have faced a barrage of chair shots from Rollins clearly stating that whoever tries to side with Corbin will face the wrath of the Universal Champion.

Who will The Lone Wolf pick? Will Rollins retain his crown? With Lesnar also looming over with his MITB briefcase, we could be in for a treat!

Dolph Ziggler was left fuming at Super ShowDown 2019 after he felt he was robbed of the WWE Championship when Xavier Woods helped Kofi Kingston retain his crown. This time, the match will be contested in a Steel Cage and no one will come to both the Superstars' aid.

Will The Showoff end Kofi's dream run as WWE Champion or will The Dreadlock Dynamo reign supreme?

Drew McIntyre has always been a thorn in Roman Reigns' side. Ever since The Big Dog made his return from leukemia, The Scottish Psychopath has never passed on an opportunity to decimate Reigns. But the former Universal Champion has always bounced back up and scored a big win over McIntyre at WrestleMania 35.

But the dynamics have changed for this heated rivalry as Shane McMahon will be in McIntyre's corner. Will McIntyre deliver on his promise of destroying Reigns or will The Big Dog get his revenge for The Scottish Psychopath's actions at Super ShowDown 2019?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

Advertisement

WWE Stomping Grounds location, date and start time

Venue: Tacoma Dome, Tacoma, WA

Day and Date: Sunday, 23rd June 2019

Start Time: 7 PM ET (US), 12 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE Stomping Grounds (US & UK)?

Stomping Grounds can be watched live on WWE Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on WWE Network and Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE Stomping Grounds (India)?

WWE Stomping Grounds can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 4:30 am on 24th June.

Catch all over coverage for WWE Stomping Grounds right here!

For all the action from the PPV, head over to our Live Updates right now!