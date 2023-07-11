WWE subtly hinted on RAW that popular team will reunite after 42 months

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW featured several significant happenings, including a few upsets. The biggest one may have been The Miz's victory over Tommaso Ciampa.

The two faced off in a No Disqualification Match on RAW to seemingly end their feud, but it ended in interference. Right as Ciampa was about to win, Bronson Reed pulled him out of the ring and assaulted The Blackheart. This led to The Miz winning for the first time in 2023.

Now that the two-time WWE Champion has reunited with Reed, Tommaso Ciampa needs some help if he is to get the last laugh over his former tag team partner. Enter another one of his former partners, a much more iconic one. Johnny Gargano has yet to return to RAW and could fill that spot, reuniting DIY in the process.

The former NXT Champion hasn't wrestled in nearly two months due to a shoulder injury but is now reportedly cleared to return. Gargano might be back as soon as next week's episode, where he saves Ciampa from a two-on-one attack from The Miz and Bronson Reed.

DIY last teamed in a tag team setting in January 2020, defeating Mustache Mountain at Worlds Collide. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have been on the same team since then, including at NXT WarGames 2021, but not as a duo.

It would be quite an emotional reunion if it happens, considering their storied history on the developmental brand. After defeating The Miz and Reed, Gargano and Ciampa could go on to face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

DIY had been rumored to reunite for a while, with Johnny Wrestling even teasing it in a backstage segment on WWE RAW. It remains to be seen how this potential reunion factors into The Way's dynamic, with Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, and Dexter Lumis all in the fold too.

