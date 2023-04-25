WWE subtly made Roman Reigns even more powerful following Triple H's announcement

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW saw Triple H re-introduce the World Heavyweight Championship due to Roman Reigns' reduced schedule. While this is a great development as both brands will finally have separate world titles, The Tribal Chief may have simply laughed at his television back home.

The biggest reason for the return of the big gold belt, as cited by The Game, was so that the world champion could appear every week on RAW or SmackDown. This hasn't been the case since Reigns won the WWE Championship and unified it with the Universal Title.

But now that someone else will be a fighting champion, this puts less pressure on The Big Uce to show up even semi-regularly. Furthermore, Triple H didn't even seem to attempt to negotiate a title split between Roman Reigns' two belts despite him barely even showing up anymore.

He is enabling The Bloodline's leader to continue his tyrannical reign without any issues, which would only make it a more significant issue. So, while superstars are fighting hard to win the World Heavyweight Title, Reigns can slyly remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for as long as he wants.

He may even come dangerously close to Bruno Sammartino's record-breaking reign of 2,803 days. If he were to achieve this unthinkable feat, it would be in 2028. All The Head of the Table would need to do is defend both his belts around five times a year while the gaps between his appearances keep increasing.

However, it's "okay" because at least the World Heavyweight Champion would show up every week.

Roman Reigns will always feel bigger than WWE's choice for World Heavyweight Champion

Fans were hoping for WWE to assert that Roman Reigns had to vacate one of his world titles due to his increased absence from television. However, re-introducing the World Heavyweight Championship has only solidified that The Tribal Chief is staying on top for a long time.

Reigns doesn't need to get pinned for a new world champion to be crowned, which makes it seem like a consolation prize, even if it is not. Either way, the big gold belt will need serious work if it is to be on the level of the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

As the story goes, Roman Reigns has become so powerful that the company had to bring in a new world title because of him. It will only get worse for the superstars drafted to the same brand as The Tribal Chief.

