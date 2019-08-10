WWE SummerSlam (11th August 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of SummerSlam 2019

Alan John FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 141 // 10 Aug 2019, 16:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Rollins tame The Beast again?

The Biggest Party Of The Summer is upon us! This year's SummerSlam will be coming live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and the WWE Universe is in for a treat. With most of the major titles being defended and some high-profile matches also present, SummerSlam does look like an interesting prospect.

With Hall of Famers Goldberg and Trish Stratus making their return, The Fiend set to make his debut inside a WWE ring. Bayley and Becky Lynch face tough challenges in the form of Ember Moon and Natalya respectively, the WWE Universe will be on the edge of their seats.

Since there are a lot of matches in the card, we will be only focusing on a few bouts with some high-stakes riding on them.

If you think Seth Rollins' chances at this year's WrestleMania was tough, think again. The BeastSlayer goes into the Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar with some gruesome injuries suffered at the hands of The Beast a couple of weeks ago.

There is no way that Rollins is at 100%, but the former Universal Champion has promised he will slay Lesnar once again and regain the title at any cost.

Will he be able to deliver on his promise or will Lesnar continue his stranglehold over the Universal Championship?

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston title reign has seen the New Day member ready to face any challenge without even hesitating for one moment. But The Dreadlocked Dynamo is set to enter into the ring with The Viper, Randy Orton, who is just an RKO away from winning any match.

Kingston believes that Orton has always used his power to keep him down while The Viper thinks if it was not for him, there would not have been KofiMania.

With this old rivalry being rekindled this Sunday, the WWE Universe will witness two of its finest Superstars go at it for the biggest prize in Sports entertainment.

Advertisement

Kevin Owens has put it all on the line. The Prizefighter has been vocal about how Shane McMahon has been abusive of his power on SmackDown Live and believes WWE would be a better place without him.

He did get the better of the self-proclaimed Best In The World but this week we saw how brutal Shane O'Mac can be.

With a couple of lackeys by his side, the odds are surely in favor of the SmackDown Live Commissioner and if he does get the win, it will be the last time we see KO inside a WWE ring.

Is this the end of the road for Owens in WWE?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE SummerSlam location, date and start time

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Day and Date: Sunday, 11th August 2019

Start Time: 7 PM ET (US), 12 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SummerSlam (US & UK)?

SummerSlam can be watched live on WWE Network in the United States of America, see the show will air on WWE Network and Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SummerSlam (India)?

WWE SummerSlam can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The pre-show will air from 3 am on 12th August.

Catch all over coverage from WWE SummerSlam right here!