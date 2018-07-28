WWE SummerSlam 2018 Rumor Round-up: No match for top Raw Superstar, 3 new champions to be crowned

We wonder why WWE left the SmackDown roster out of the official SummerSlam poster?

Another week has passed by in the higgledy-piggledy world of the WWE and it was as eventful as always.

Roman Reigns earned (read was handed) another chance at experiencing coronation three years in the making, AJ Styles rekindled an old rivalry against the real Prize Fighter (sorry KO) in WWE, Samoa Joe, and many other SummerSlam-related developments formed the crux of WWE’s programming.

And of course -- the HISTORIC FIRST TIME EVER women’s PPV -- WWE Evolution’s announcement was made by the Meekmahans. Let’s keep history aside for a minute and focus on the biggest party of the summer.

This week, the SummerSlam card was boosted by the additions of Reigns vs. Lesnar, Styles vs. Joe, Carmella vs. Becky Lynch and Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens. A few more matches are expected to be added in the coming weeks as the intensity for the build-up towards all SummerSlam feuds will be turned up a notch.

The rumor mill has also upped the production of speculation coming out regarding the second biggest show of WWE’s calendar year and this slideshow takes a deeper look at the best of the lot.

#5 Roman Reigns is the favourite to win at SummerSlam but…

Will Roman finally reign?

As much as a majority of the fans hate to accept it, Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar is set to happen yet again. Reigns is THE guy; deal with it!

It’s no secret that Brock Lesnar prefers the adrenaline rush that comes from competing inside Octagon more than orchestrating a suplex party inside the squared circle.

His recent exploits at UFC 216 all but confirm his impending fight against Daniel ‘champ champ’ Cormier in the near future. For that, he will first have to drop the Universal Championship and there can be no better stage to get that done than SummerSlam.

CageSideSeats reports that Reigns winning the big red belt for the first time in his career is indeed the favored plan going into the PPV; however, there is one small problem. WWE’s think-tank is concerned about how the fans in Brooklyn would react to the match.

Recent history suggests that Brooklyn fans will surely make their displeasure known if they don’t like the match and it’s The Big Dog we’re talking about here. It’s surely going to be a chorus of boos and outrageous chants right?

While we badly need a new champion, is Reigns the right man to do the honors? I, for one, wouldn’t mind it as long as we get a new champion who shows up every week, though personally, I am still holding onto to hope of Bobby Lashley being added to mix, making it a triple threat match.

As if they care about us fans though right? Anyway, talking about the Dominator….

