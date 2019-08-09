WWE SummerSlam 2019: 10 last-minute predictions

SummerSlam is one of WWE's biggest PPVs

The 2019 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view takes place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario on Sunday, August 11.

As of the time of writing, 10 matches are scheduled for the next ‘Big 4’ event on the WWE calendar, with Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins (Universal Championship) and Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton (WWE Championship) among the featured encounters.

Becky Lynch vs. Natalya (Raw Women’s Championship) and Bayley vs. Ember Moon (SmackDown Women’s Championship) have also been announced, while Trish Stratus will compete in the final match of her career against Charlotte Flair.

With the Raw Tag Team Championship, SmackDown Tag Team Championship, Women’s Tag Team Championship and Intercontinental Championship absent from the show, Drew Gulak vs. Oney Lorcan (Cruiserweight Championship) and AJ Styles vs. Ricochet (United States Championship) are the only other title matches scheduled for SummerSlam.

Elsewhere, the following non-title matches have been confirmed: Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon (Owens will quit WWE if he loses), Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt and Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler.

In this article, let’s try to predict the outcome of every match that will take place at this year’s “Biggest Party of the Summer”.

#10 Cruiserweight Championship: Drew Gulak (c) vs. Oney Lorcan

Oney Lorcan defeated Akira Tozawa, Ariya Daivari, Jack Gallagher, Kalisto and Tony Nese in a six-pack challenge on the most recent episode of 205 Live to become the new No.1 contender for the Cruiserweight Championship.

Long-term, there is no doubt that Lorcan has the character and in-ring ability to win the title one day, but it feels like there has not been enough storyline build-up for him to be seen as a realistic challenger to take the title away from Drew Gulak.

Expect this to be among the best technical matches of the night, with Gulak retaining his title in the first of many encounters between the two men.

Prediction: Drew Gulak def. Oney Lorcan

