WWE SummerSlam 2019: 5 major takeaways from the PPV

WWE's latest edition of SummerSlam turned out to be an eventful affair as fans were truly mesmerized upon witnessing the spectacle that was SummerSlam 2019. The PPV took place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada in front of a sold-out crowd. The match-card had numerous high profile clashes ranging from Goldberg vs Dolph Ziggler to Seth Rollins' battle against Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

The event saw Goldberg return to the squared circle for the first time since he took on The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia. The high profile PPV also graced a gigantic battle between Charlotte Flair and Trish Stratus, a match which can rightly be labelled as the "Battle of Eras".

Without further ado, here are the 5 major takeaways from the PPV.

#5 The future looks promising for "The Fiend"

The Fiend

SummerSlam 2019 saw the in-ring debut of The Fiend, Bray Wyatt's new character! The former leader of the Wyatt Family returned to the ring after a long time and made an emphatic impact by defeating Finn Balor in a singles bout.

The WWE Universe has always been attracted to dark characters and The Fiend surely falls in that bracket. Fans looked utterly impressed with Bray Wyatt's new character and it is fair to say that if things stay on track, then this new impersonation by Bray Wyatt might take his in-ring career to new heights.

#4 The women's division has lost its steam in recent weeks

Becky Lynch

Anyone who followed SummerSlam will agree to the fact that the women’s division has lost its steam. Multiple matches took place in the women's division but it can be rightly said that the crowd wasn't much behind them.

At WrestleMania 35, Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair made history by participating in the first-ever women's main event at the Grandest Stage of Them All. The women's revolution peaked at an all-time high back then and it was truly a magnificent period for the company. Fast-forward to SummerSlam 2019 and most of the excitement surrounding the division has somehow disappeared.

Championship bouts turned out to be below par and the crowd didn't seem to be pleased with them.

