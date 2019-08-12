WWE SummerSlam 2019: 5 Points to note

Here's everything to note from WWE SummerSlam 2019

WWE SummerSlam has come and gone and fans and critics weren't shy to let the world know what they thought of the Biggest Party of the Summer. WWE delivered yet another solid show which turned out to be one of the best PPVs of the year. While not every single match delivered, others exceeded expectations. Only one championship changed hands at the event, with Seth Rollins pinning The Beast Brock Lesnar clean to win the Universal Championship for the second time.

Several other notable things took place at the event. Edge returned to his birth country where he laid-out Elias with a Spear and Trish Stratus wrestled her final match in front of her home crowd... but most importantly, pyro is back! Meanwhile, WWE Championship match ended in disappointment and the crowd wasn't pleased. Nevertheless, SummerSlam was an interesting show and it made us want to tune into Monday Night Raw tonight.

The event was watched by millions across the world and it left everyone talking and today, right here, we will look at the five points worth noting for this year's SummerSlam.

#5 Dolph Ziggler is still an important asset in WWE

Dolph Ziggler took on The Icon Goldberg in a squash match where Goldberg expectedly came out on top. Ziggler cut a promo before and after the match, even mentioning the words "Pro Wrestling," which is banned in WWE in favor of "Sports Entertainment." The match lasted only one minute and fifty seconds but it was still in some way or another a breath-taking match. Even though Ziggler was squashed by Goldberg, The Show-off showed us why he is still an important asset in WWE.

Sure, he was nearly completely broken in half with all those Spears and a devastating Jackhammer, but he still came out looking good. He showed that he wasn't afraid of Goldberg and a few Spears wasn't enough to keep him down. Ziggler sold all of Goldberg's moves perfectly and made the latter look good. WWE still needs Ziggler and when they need someone to go against a certain Superstar, they're not afraid to give him a call. When they needed someone to challenge Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship, he was the guy they chose.

