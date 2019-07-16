WWE SummerSlam 2019: 5 reasons why Seth Rollins is challenging Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship

Their paths cross again...

It's official. Seth Rollins will be challenging Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2019. Not only do we now know the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2019, but we also know the biggest marquee match.

Seth Rollins had to overcome 9 other competitors in a cross-branded Battle Royal to earn his spot at the SummerSlam main event. He managed to eliminate the likes of Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin and Randy Orton to win the right to challenge for the Universal title.

Last year, Rollins would have been the defacto #1 contender due to the rematch clause, but since automatic rematches have been dealt away with to the most part, The Architect had to earn his way back. Post-match, he showed his fire and desire to take down Lesnar once again and at the biggest party of the summer, we're going to see a fired-up Rollins take on Lesnar. Here's why he's challenging for the title!

#5. They're yet to have a proper match

Lesnar vs Rollins 3 at Extreme Rules

Believe it or not, in 3 encounters, Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar have never really had their "proper" match. The first meeting in 2015 saw Rollins take a few minutes worth of suplexes before The Undertaker abruptly ended the match.

WrestleMania 35 saw them have a match that lasted a little over two minutes (with the pre-match beatdown taking longer) and obviously, their third match was the MITB cash-in.

Their matches put together hardly come up to a few minutes and they really need a platform to have a proper match. Hopefully, Seth Rollins can bring the best out of Brock Lesnar the same way that AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan did. Rollins is smaller than Lesnar, but not as small as the other two.

