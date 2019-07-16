5 things WWE subtly told us on the RAW after Extreme Rules (15th June, 2019)

Rohit Nath

He's here!

The WWE RAW after Extreme Rules was quite a solid episode. Last week was undoubtedly a weak one but many speculated that this episode was 100% Paul Heyman through and through.

And to WWE's credit, they did a great job with RAW this week. Whether or not it was run by Heyman, there was a clear sense of freshness to the programming and minus the Women's Fatal-4-Way match, nothing felt forced and nothing felt overly dragged out.

The show ended with a really good battle royale that would crown Brock Lesnar's next opponent. With the winner, the SummerSlam main event is now official.

The first seeds were planted for SummerSlam and as of this writing, we now know two marquee matches for the biggest party of the summer in Toronto next month. Here are a few things WWE subtly told us on RAW!

#5. Ricochet and AJ Styles' rivalry is far from over

AJ Styles giving the orders

As expected, the AJ Styles and Ricochet feud continued on RAW. Ricochet was successful in a 2-out-of-3 falls match where he teamed up with The Usos to take on Robert Roode and The Revival.

After the match, he was met by AJ Styles and Gallows & Anderson, receiving a major post-match beatdown. He did interject in Styles and The Club's match later in the night, clearly indicating that he's still the defacto #1 contender for the United States Championship.

We're glad to see that this rivalry is far from over. There's so much potential in this feud and it's going to be extremely exciting to see how it all plays out at SummerSlam. Hopefully, it ends with AJ Styles putting over Ricochet as the next big star.

Things are getting interesting and hopefully Styles does to Ricochet what John Cena did to him.

