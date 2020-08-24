WWE SummerSlam 2020 was a strong pay-per-view, with several top-notch matches, as well as entertaining storylines. The big news following the show is the return of The Big Dog, Roman Reigns, who attacked The Fiend and Braun Strowman after their Universal title match.

SummerSlam also had numerous other interesting storylines, some of which could set off new feuds on RAW and SmackDown in the weeks to come. Some of these feuds could also result in matches at next weekend's Payback pay-per-view, which takes place on August 30.

WWE dropped hints about new feuds in WWE at SummerSlam 2020. Let's take a look at 5 feuds that could start after WWE SummerSlam 2020:

#5 Sasha Banks and Bayley tease split once again at SummerSlam 2020

Sasha Banks lost her title to Asuka at SummerSlam

At SummerSlam 2020, Sasha Banks and Bayley, The Golden Role Models, both defended their RAW and SmackDown Women's titles, against Asuka. But, both of them did not walk out of the show with the titles around their waist.

Bayley defended her title first at the show, but prevailed and retained her title, following some interference from her best friend, Banks. Banks stood up on the apron and tried to distract Asuka, who landed a hip attack on Banks, and this is where Bayley took advantage and got the pin.

But, it didn't work in Banks' favor during her match with Asuka as she fell victim to the Empress of Tomorrow's Asuka Lock, and Banks couldn't get any help from Bayley. Banks was crying in pain when she was put in the Asuka Lock, and was calling for Bayley to help her, but the SmackDown Women's champion did not come to the aid of her best friend.

Banks looked distraught and shocked at her loss, and there seemed to be some underlying tension between the current WWE Women's Tag Team champions when Bayley handed Banks her tag team titles.

You could see the exact moment Sasha Banks looks at Bayley and looks down at the tag titles and realises that none of this is worth it. Notice how she just stares down at her tag title at the end and doesn't even want to touch it. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/sz35xwM70e — Andrew (@bigbuckbex) August 24, 2020

There's a possibility that this eagerly awaited feud could kick off at next week's Payback pay-per-view, where The Golden Role Models will defend their tag titles.