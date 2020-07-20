WWE SummerSlam 2020: 5 matches that could happen at the PPV

With the Horror Show at Extreme Rules now in the books, we can look ahead to the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'. WWE will present their third 'Big Four' pay-per-view of 2020, and the second one of the four to take place at the Performance Center. SummerSlam is set to be pretty exciting.

There is visibly a lot of confusion surrounding certain things from Extreme Rules, particularly the RAW Women's Championship picture. Sasha Banks took the title after Bayley appointed herself the referee, but there hasn't been an official ruling yet. It remains to be seen what the plans for the two of them, Asuka and the rest of the women's division are.

We will look at slightly more transparent stories. Those which seem mapped out perfectly for SummerSlam, either from Extreme Rules or through weekly programming. And while the big guns like Brock Lesnar and Edge won't be at the show, there is still a lot of scope for another great night of action.

There's only one place to party this summer.



Here are five matches that could happen at SummerSlam 2020.

#5 Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza (RAW Tag Team Championship)

The RAW Tag Team Championship scene looks pretty interesting, with Andrade and Angel Garza picking up steam. But the Street Profits are currently off TV, Angelo Dawkins is taking some time off following the birth of his child.

He will presumably return in time for SummerSlam, where he and Montez Ford could be set to defend their titles against Zelina Vega's associates. Andrade and Garza are looking very much like a unit, after an impressive victory over the Viking Raiders on RAW.

Originally intended to happen at WrestleMania, this match and feud could be great for the Red brand's tag team division. We could get some excellent matches between the pair of Mexicans and the Street Profits. Andrade and Garza may even win the RAW Tag Titles, the perfect use for them at the moment.

It is always lovely when tag team wrestling gets a chance to flourish, especially when the teams in question are supremely talented. If a proper story is told, this match could be the sleeper hit of SummerSlam.