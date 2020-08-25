WWE SummerSlam 2020: 5 Obscure details you missed 

The Biggest Party of the Summer has come and gone and while WWE was able to put on a fantastic show and build-up to next week's Payback pay-per-view at the same time, there were a number of subtle things that the WWE Universe may have missed from this year's edition of SummerSlam.

SummerSlam aired for more than three hours, which means that while the WWE Universe was concentrating on the action there were many things that slipped through the net.

Here are just five obscure details that you probably missed at this year's SummerSlam.

#5. Sonya Deville wanted to take more punishment at SummerSlam

Sonya asked for another knee :O pic.twitter.com/k6gt24KslK — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) August 24, 2020

Sonya Deville opted to change the stipulation for her match with Mandy Rose this week on SmackDown and it gave WWE merely a day to build up a Career vs. Career match, which could be why it felt so underwhelming.

However, the two women worked with what they had at SummerSlam. Deville was given a decent send off after receiving Mandy Rose's finisher and a number of knee strikes to the face.

Following the first knee strike, it was obvious that Rose was prepared to deliver her finisher and pick up the victory, but looking closely, notice that Rose steps back after already trying to set up for her finisher and delivers another knee.

At first it appeared as though Rose had forgotten her spot, but in fact Deville can be heard telling Rose to hit her with another knee. It appears that The Pride Fighter wanted to make sure that her exit from WWE was believable.

It's unclear if she called an audible on the finish at SummerSlam or if this was what was planned and Rose did indeed forget that she had to deliver another knee strike to her former best friend.