5 Matches that should have happened at SummerSlam 2021

SummerSlam 2021 is less than a week away and it's set to be the biggest pay-per-view of the WWE calendar year. There will always be complaints about the quality of the card for a pay-per-view like SummerSlam, but it's a strong one this year.

Despite three marquee matches featuring part-time legends (Edge, John Cena, and Goldberg), the card doesn't feel like it's built around them. With 10 matches booked as of this writing, there doesn't seem to be a need to add more matches.

Let's look at five matches that should have happened at SummerSlam 2021.

#5. Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar - A blockbuster SummerSlam clash

This match could have headlined SummerSlam 2021, but WWE has constantly delayed it despite multiple opportunities

This is the most obvious one and it tops our list of matches that should have happened at SummerSlam 2021. Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley is undoubtedly a great match, but it doesn't have the same appeal that a Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match has.

Lashley admitted years ago that he returned to WWE with the intention of meeting Lesnar down the road. SummerSlam 2018 would have been the perfect stage, especially since Bobby Lashley beat Roman Reigns clean in the previous pay-per-view.

Instead, WWE decided to begin a mini-tournament on RAW one night later to determine Lesnar's Universal title opponent at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Reigns met Lashley in the final and defeated him a week later.

Similarly, many fans felt that WrestleMania 37 was the perfect time to bring Brock Lesnar back. A WWE title clash would have been the undeniable main event of WrestleMania 37 Night One and it was the perfect stage.

History would repeat itself this SummerSlam season, but it was Goldberg who ultimately returned for his second match of 2021. Goldberg vs. Lashley is a big attraction, but Lesnar as The All Mighty's opponent would have been a bigger draw.

The only problem is that WWE would need two nights for the pay-per-view since this would be a deserving main event as well. With that said, it seems like the company hasn't contacted Brock Lesnar regarding a return.

