WWE SummerSlam 2021: 5 matches that could be added to the event

SummerSlam is less than two weeks away, and a few big matches could be added to the event soon.

WWE has teased several bouts for SummerSlam, but only seven of them have been confirmed thus far. We can expect at least three or four additions to the pay-per-view, based on the latest episodes of RAW and SmackDown. Some of these potential matches would make the stadium show in Las Vegas seem much bigger.

Whether they are announced by the end of this week or during the event itself, here are five matches WWE may add to SummerSlam. Comment down which of these you would like to see at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

#5 Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal at WWE SummerSlam

The fact that WWE is yet to announce Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal for SummerSlam is a surprise. The two former 3MB teammates have been at odds for a while, with issues having stemmed from motorcycles, swords, and an unreturned text message.

Mahal, Veer, and Shanky attacked McIntyre at Money in the Bank and cost him the men's briefcase ladder match. The Scottish Warrior decimated Shanky with a bucketload of brutal chair shots the following night, and he wants to get his hands on Jinder Mahal soon.

With fans getting hungry to see Mahal finally get his comeuppance at the hands of McIntyre, there might even be a stipulation attached to the contest to further spice things up.

#4 Apollo Crews vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship

Since winning the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 37, Apollo Crews is yet to defend the title on pay-per-view. That is likely to change at SummerSlam, as WWE has set up a feud between him and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The "King" of SmackDown took on Crews in a Championship Contender's Match last week, which he won by disqualification. This will lead to an IC Title match for Nakamura, probably at SummerSlam. While their storyline hasn't been properly fleshed out thus far, the match itself could be pretty exciting.

Apollo Crews and Shinsuke Nakamura are an interesting combination of superstars who, if given enough time, could craft a memorable contest. Also, 60,000 fans singing Nakamura's theme song would be an incredible scene at SummerSlam.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kartik Arry