3 reasons why Big E's Money in the Bank cash-in should be on Bobby Lashley & 2 why it should be on Roman Reigns

In one of the most inspired moves WWE has made all year, Big E has won the 2021 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He outlasted the rest of the field after one of the greatest matches of its kind, filled with huge spots and impactful moments.

Big E has been on the cusp of greatness ever since resuming his singles career last year on SmackDown. The Money in the Bank contract could give him a boost to reach the next level. But what comes next?

The two world champions on RAW and SmackDown are both incredibly dominant right now. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has ruled the red brand, while Roman Reigns stands atop the WWE mountain with the Universal Championship. Both stars would be intriguing targets for Big E to cash in on.

The two-time Intercontinental Champion will likely have to go through one of these forces of nature to win a world title in WWE. Both options seem like a good idea, with a few factors supporting either one.

Who would you rather see Big E cash in his Money in the Bank contract on - Bobby Lashley or Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

#3. Cash-in on Bobby Lashley: Big E could avenge the destruction of Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank

Bobby Lashley spent Money in the Bank picking Kofi Kingston apart. He took his sweet time decimating the New Day member, showcasing his dominance right from the start of the match. The All-Mighty WWE Champion's squash of Kingston might have drawn Big E's attention.

Despite being a singles star on SmackDown, Big E is still very much allied with his New Day brothers. He could move to RAW and challenge Lashley in an attempt to avenge his partner's devastating defeat at Money in the Bank.

It makes sense from that storytelling point of view, with friendship and brotherhood prevailing over destruction.

How could you ever want to break this up???? pic.twitter.com/0xH1GHLKsf — 🐐 (@__Eddie313) July 19, 2021

Big E could appear as soon as tonight's episode of RAW or he could bide his time until the WWE Draft, eventually reminding Bobby Lashley of the suffering he caused for Kofi Kingston. This is the kind of long-term booking the red brand desperately needs.

If Big E does go after the WWE Title, Lashley's feud with Kingston should be the basis for his impending cash-in.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham