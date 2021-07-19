Ranking and grading every match at WWE Money in the Bank 2021

Money in the Bank was WWE's first pay-per-view in front of a full capacity crowd in over 16 months and boy, what a fantastic night it was!

The card was filled with stellar wrestling, insane ladder spots, and epic storytelling. John Cena also made his WWE return at the end of Money in the Bank, but that doesn't factor in this list.

Here is every match at WWE Money in the Bank 2021 graded and ranked, from worst to best.

#6 Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank

Bobby Lashley successfully defended the WWE Championship against Kofi Kingston in what was a one-sided demolition. The New Day member received an incredible ovation from the crowd, but it wouldn't lead him anywhere.

Aside from a quick flurry at the start, the All-Mighty was dominant at Money in the Bank, following weeks of him having supposedly "gone soft."

Lashley locked Kofi Kingston in the Hurt Lock but did not allow him to submit and instead, punished him some more. A few Dominators later, the Ghanaian-American was put out of his misery.

It was a fantastic showcase of Lashley's dominance, but not much else. As a result, it cannot be graded high. Kingston simply served to further the heat on The All-Mighty up in time for SummerSlam, where he will likely have a higher-profile opponent.

Grade: C+

