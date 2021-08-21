WWE SummerSlam 2021: Matches, Card, Predictions, Date, Start Time, Location, Tickets, When and Where to Watch, & More

WWE SummerSlam 2021 is around the corner with an extremely packed card. John Cena has returned to WWE and will be battling Roman Reigns, while Goldberg has returned as well, to once again stake his claim on the WWE Championship.

With several crucial feuds heading into SummerSlam, let's take a look at the match card, as well as how and when anyone can watch the pay-per-view.

Where will SummerSlam 2021 be held?

SummerSlam 2021 will be held at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, a suburb of Las Vegas, Nevada.

When is SummerSlam 2021 being held?

SummerSlam 2021 is being held this Saturday, August 21, 2021. Depending on the time zone, the date of the pay-per-view may differ.

WWE SummerSlam 2021 Date:

21st August 2021 (EST, United States)

21st August 2021 (PST, United States)

22nd August 2021 (BST, United Kingdom)

22nd August 2021 (IST, India)

22nd August 2021 (ACT, Australia)

22nd August 2021 (JST, Japan)

22nd August 2021 (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

What time does SummerSlam 2021 start?

SummerSlam starts at 8 PM EST, while the Kickoff show will start an hour before that at 7 PM EST.

WWE SummerSlam 2021 start time:

8 PM (EST, United States)

5 PM (PST, United States)

1 AM (UK Time, United Kingdom)

5:30 AM (IST, India)

8:30 AM (ACT, Australia)

9 AM (JST, Japan)

3 AM (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

WWE SummerSlam 2021 Predictions and Match Card

WWE SummerSlam 2021 has a stacked card with 10 matches advertised so far. The card will feature seven championship matches and three matches where the superstars have been in a feud for some time.

#1. WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs John Cena

Roman Reigns vs John Cena for the WWE Universal Championship

John Cena recently returned to WWE to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal title - an opportunity he had to take forcefully following an attempt by Baron Corbin to enter the title picture.

Prediction: Roman Reigns

#2. WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs Goldberg

Goldberg is back to challenge for the title once again, and this time he is meeting none other than Bobby Lashley.

Lashley will have quite a challenge ahead of him when he faces Goldberg, as the former Universal Champion has appeared dominant over recent weeks. However, at the end of the day, with MVP in his corner, Lashley might have an advantage over Goldberg.

Prediction: Bobby Lashley

#3. RAW Tag Team Championship Match: AJ Styles and Omos (c) vs RK-Bro

AJ Styles and Omos may have looked indomitable till now, but when facing RK-Bro, nothing is certain. Randy Orton and Riddle joined forces last week on RAW, and with both on the same page for once, they now pose a serious threat to the champions.

Predictions: RK-Bro

#4. Edge vs Seth Rollins

Edge and Seth Rollins have been battling each other for quite a while now. After missing out on his Universal title opportunity thanks to Seth Rollins, Edge will now be looking for his revenge when he faces him at SummerSlam 2021.

Prediction: Edge

#5. United States Championship Match: Sheamus (c) vs Damian Priest

Sheamus may have been bullying his title challengers for some time, but he will have to look for some other strategy when he faces Damian Priest. Priest took offense to his strategy and inserted himself into the title picture. Now, Sheamus is facing his biggest challenge since becoming champion, and a new champion could be crowned at SummerSlam.

Prediction: Damien Priest

#6. SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs Dominik and Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio have been somewhat at odds with each other, with the father trying to humble his son as they head into the SmackDown Tag Team title match this week, so there's a lot that could be happening. However, with the Usos on the same page, the Mysterio family may be in trouble at SummerSlam 2021.

Prediction: The Usos defeat The Mysterios

#7. RAW Women's Championship Match: Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley

Nikki A.S.H. has impressed everyone with her reign as the champion, but has not always had the best success. Now, with the title on the line while facing Charlotte and Rhea Ripley, she will have more than her fair share of obstacles to overcome.

Prediction: Nikki A.S.H.

#8. SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair are very familiar with each other, with Belair having won the title from Banks back at WrestleMania 37. Banks has not forgotten and has dominated proceedings on the way to SummerSlam 2021. At the pay-per-view, however, Belair will be prepared, and history could repeat itself.

Prediction: Bianca Belair

#9. Alexa Bliss vs Doudrop w/ Eva Marie

Doudrop and Eva Marie might have made a mistake when picking a fight with Alexa Bliss. Thanks to her supernatural powers, Bliss is unpredictable at the best of times, but with Eva Marie and Doudrop getting on her wrong side, the two superstars might be in over their heads.

Prediction: Alexa Bliss

#10 Drew McIntyre vs Jinder Mahal (Shanky and Veer are banned from the ringside area)

Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal may be old friends, but that won't get in the way of the two of them punishing each other as much as possible when they meet in the ring at SummerSlam 2021. With the pressure on Jinder, since Shanky and Veer are banned from ringside, this could be too much to overcome for the Modern Day Maharaja.

Prediction: Drew McIntyre

How to watch WWE SummerSlam 2021 in the US and UK?

SummerSlam 2021 can be watched live on Peacock in the United States. The WWE Network has moved to NBC's Peacock streaming service and will feature all of WWE's pay-per-views in the coming months.

In the United Kingdom, SummerSlam 2021 can be watched live on the WWE Network. The event can also be watched live on BT Sport Box Office.

The Kickoff Show will be broadcast live on YouTube.

How, when, and where to watch WWE SummerSlam 2021 in India?

WWE SummerSlam 2021 can be watched live in India at 5:30 AM on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in English, and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi.

The show will also be broadcast live on Sony Liv.

