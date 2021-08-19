WWE SummerSlam Rumor Roundup - Multiple title changes, cash-in plans, Hall of Famer returns?

We are merely a few days away from the second biggest pay-per-view on WWE's annual calendar, SummerSlam 2021. The show is set to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

WWE has already announced a stacked card for the show with several marquee matches that fans are looking forward to. With so much going on in the world of professional wrestling, there is huge pressure on the company to deliver big with the event this Saturday.

Here are all the top rumors you need to know ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2021. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same and predictions for the show.

#5 Multiple title changes expected at WWE SummerSlam 2021

Your official #SummerSlam poster is HERE.



The #UniversalTitle will be on the line at Your Summer Vacation Destination when @JohnCena challenges @WWERomanReigns, streaming LIVE, August 21 on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else. @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/kfFTCp1KPS — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021

As of the writing of this article, a total of seven title matches have been announced for WWE SummerSlam 2021. According to Cageside seats, multiple championships could change hands at the pay-per-view.

The main event of the show will see Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his title against John Cena. While Reigns heads into this match as the favorite, one can never completely rule out a surprise Cena victory.

As for the WWE Championship, Bobby Lashley will be defending his title against Goldberg. The chances of the title changing hands at SummerSlam are higher, although the Hall of Famer winning the title could lead to a massive negative reaction from the fans.

On the women's side, RAW Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. will be defending her title against Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match. Nikki hasn't been booked very well over the last few weeks, getting pinned clean by both Ripley and Flair, and might lose her title this Saturday.

As for the SmackDown Women's Championship, there is some uncertainty around the match - more on that in the next slide.

The title with the highest chance of changing hands is the RAW Tag Team Championships. This past week on the Red brand, Randy Orton and Riddle, together known as the RK-Bro, officially reunited and are set to challenge AJ Styles and Omos for their titles at SummerSlam.

Considering their high popularity among fans, it is very likely that the two will walk out as the new RAW Tag Team Champions.

